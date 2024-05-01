MagazineBuy Print

Live

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Updates, USL semifinal 1st leg: Preview, prediction, when and where to watch BVB v PSG?

BVB vs PSG: LIVE coverage from the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain from the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Updated : May 01, 2024 23:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Le Havre - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 27, 2024 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Le Havre - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 27, 2024 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes | Photo Credit: GONZALO FUENTES
lightbox-info

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Le Havre - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 27, 2024 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes | Photo Credit: GONZALO FUENTES

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain from the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

  • May 01, 2024 23:00
    The yellow-wall is gearing up!!
  • May 01, 2024 22:51
    BVB vs PSG: Preview

    Borussia Dortmund’s injury worries have eased and coach Edin Terzić is hopeful all but two players will be fit for the Champions League semifinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

    Terzić said on Tuesday that left back Ramy Bensebaini and young forward Julien Duranville are definitely out of Wednesday’s match, but that others can return after missing the team’s 4-1 loss at Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

    Dortmund, which knocked out Atletico Madrid to reach the final four, already faced PSG in the group stage, losing 2-0 in Paris before drawing 1-1 at home and topping the group.

    Read the full preview here
  • May 01, 2024 22:51
    Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match online?

    The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will be live telecasted on SonyLiv.

  • May 01, 2024 22:51
    Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match on television?

    The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

  • May 01, 2024 22:51
    When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?

    The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Signal-Iduna Park, Dortmund.


  • May 01, 2024 22:50
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain from the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Stay tuned for live action!!

