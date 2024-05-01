- May 01, 2024 23:00The yellow-wall is gearing up!!
- May 01, 2024 22:51BVB vs PSG: Preview
Borussia Dortmund’s injury worries have eased and coach Edin Terzić is hopeful all but two players will be fit for the Champions League semifinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Terzić said on Tuesday that left back Ramy Bensebaini and young forward Julien Duranville are definitely out of Wednesday’s match, but that others can return after missing the team’s 4-1 loss at Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Dortmund, which knocked out Atletico Madrid to reach the final four, already faced PSG in the group stage, losing 2-0 in Paris before drawing 1-1 at home and topping the group.Read the full preview here
- May 01, 2024 22:51Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match online?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will be live telecasted on SonyLiv.
- May 01, 2024 22:51Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match on television?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
- May 01, 2024 22:51When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Signal-Iduna Park, Dortmund.
- May 01, 2024 22:50Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain from the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Stay tuned for live action!!
