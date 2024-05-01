India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024: Satwik-Chirag loses after Prannoy’s singles win; IND 1-1 IDN

Defending champion India lost its one-game lead against Indonesia when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the men’s doubles 22-24, 24-22 and 21-19 to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in their Thomas Cup group C match in Chengdu on Wednesday.

India, having beaten England and Thailand to enter the knockouts, is playing the most successful team in the Thomas Cup, Indonesia, in its final group stage match. Earlier, HS Prannoy beat Harry Huang in straight games, 21-15, 21-15 to take a 1-0 lead in the contest.

More to follow.