Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton

The ‘Paris Ranking Lists’ are based on ranking points from 10 best results for every shuttler between May 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 18:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu, who won silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021, has qualified for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu, who won silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021, has qualified for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu, who won silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021, has qualified for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

P. V. Sindhu is set to participate in her third straight Olympics in Paris later this year after featuring in the final ‘Paris Ranking Lists’ released by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.

The ‘Paris Ranking Lists’ are based on ranking points from 10 best results for every shuttler between May 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024.

Sindhu, who won a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021, is 12th amongst the Top 16 shuttlers who have automatically qualified for Paris in women’s singles.

In men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have made the cut, taking the ninth and 13th spots, respectively.

Both singles events comprise 38 players. It includes 16 quotas for Top 16 in the Paris Rankings List with maximum of two allowed per country. Host nation’s highest-ranked singles player, if not qualified automatically, is awarded a quota. Two quotas are available on the basis of Universality Places (Decided by Tripartite Commission). The list should also meet the criterion of including two athletes from each of the five BWF Continental Confederations (Continental Representation Places) provided the player is ranked 250 or above (ranked between 1-250) in the Paris Rankings List.

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are third amongst the Top 8 men’s doubles pairs who have automatically qualified.

All three doubles events (men, women and mixed) have 16 quotas each. It comprises Top 8 in the Paris Rankings List with maximum of two pairs allowed per nation followed by the next best eight duos (limit of one per country). India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto finished outside the Top 8 but with the limit of one duo per country for the remaining places, they grabbed the 13th spot.

However, there will be no Indian representation in mixed doubles.

