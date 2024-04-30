MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India to host next year’s BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati

It will be the first time since 2008 that the prestigious Badminton World Federation (BWF) event will be held in India.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 16:30 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will host next year’s World Junior Badminton Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will host next year’s World Junior Badminton Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will host next year’s World Junior Badminton Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will host next year’s World Junior Badminton Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, the sport’s global governing body BWF said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time since 2008 that the prestigious Badminton World Federation (BWF) event will be held in India.

“Both the team and individual events will be held at the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in the northeast region of the country,” the BWF said in a release.

India last hosted the event in Pune.

“India’s production line of elite badminton talent is booming, and it is of great significance for the BWF to bring our World Juniors to India for just the second time,” BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said.

“BAI’s brand new National Centre of Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility for badminton and will be the perfect arena for our next generation talent to battle it out for team and individual glory.”

Dates for the 2025 event are yet to be confirmed.

BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 head to Denmark

The next edition of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will head in Horsens, Denmark.

It is just the second time that Denmark will stage the BWF world men’s and women’s team championships following Aarhus in 2021.

“Horsens is renowned for its cultural and entertainment events, and we are excited to be bringing the prestigious BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 to the badminton-loving local community,” said Høyer.

“Badminton Denmark has a long tradition of staging world-class badminton championships and we have full confidence that they along with the City of Horsens will deliver a tournament to remember.”

The hosting rights were confirmed at the BWF Council meeting on April 28.

Related Topics

BWF /

BAI /

Thomas & Uber Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul not picked for T20 World Cup; Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya named vice-captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case
    AP
  3. India to host next year’s BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati
    PTI
  4. F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
    Reuters
  5. India team for T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. India to host next year’s BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati
    PTI
  2. Uber Cup 2024: Indian women blanked 0-5 by China
    PTI
  3. Thomas Cup: India seals quarterfinal berth with 5-0 win over England
    PTI
  4. Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team beats Singapore in second group match, confirms quarterfinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. A Yamaguchi fan, Isharani living her dream in Uber Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul not picked for T20 World Cup; Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya named vice-captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case
    AP
  3. India to host next year’s BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati
    PTI
  4. F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
    Reuters
  5. India team for T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment