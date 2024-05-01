Madrid Open 2024: Sinner withdraws from quarters with hip injury - tournament

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday due to a hip injury, handing a walkover into the semifinals to last-eight opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime.
“Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Madrid Open with a right-hip injury. As a result, he will not take to the court on Thursday to play his quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime,” said a tournament statement on X.
ALSO READ | Madrid Open 2024: Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out after losing to Rublev
Sinner’s withdrawal came just minutes after world number three and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Andrey Rublev.
