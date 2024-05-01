MagazineBuy Print

Madrid Open 2024: Rybakina rallies to semifinals, will face winner of Sabalenka vs Andreeva

Fourth seed Rybakina produced key serves to swat away two match points at 2-5 and broke Putintseva as she was serving for the victory at 5-3.

Published : May 01, 2024 19:18 IST , Madrid, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elena Rybakina battled back from 2-5 down in the deciding set and saved two match points to overcome Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 and reach the Madrid Open semifinals on Wednesday.

Fourth seed Rybakina produced key serves to swat away two match points at 2-5 and broke Putintseva as she was serving for the victory at 5-3.

In the first all-Kazakh quarterfinal at this level on the women’s tour, Rybakina lacked efficiency on her break point opportunities, converting just three of 12 chances, and struggled to deal with Putintseva’s deft drop shots.

ALSO READ: Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka

But a late-match collapse from Putintseva, who smashed her racquet and left it on court after the match – helped Rybakina advance to her sixth semifinal of the season, where she will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Rybakina owns a tour-leading 30 wins in 2024, and has been successful in her last 12 deciding sets this season.

