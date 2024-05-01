MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE score, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo starts in NAS v KLJ; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST

NAS v KLJ, Live score: Catch the live updates of the King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : May 01, 2024 23:11 IST

Team Sportstar
The winner of the match will face defending champion Al Hilal in the final, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.
The winner of the match will face defending champion Al Hilal in the final, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.
lightbox-info

The winner of the match will face defending champion Al Hilal in the final, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • May 01, 2024 23:02
    Who will the winner meet in the final of the King Cup of Champions?

    The winner of the semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will face defending champion Al Hilal in the final, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.

  • May 01, 2024 22:53
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Matches played: 10

    Al Nassr: 6

    Al Khaleej: 1

    Draws: 3

  • May 01, 2024 22:44
    Al Khaleej starting XI

    Sehic (gk), Khabarani, Lisandro Lopez, Rebocho, Narey, Rodrigues, Sherif, Martins (c), Hamzi, Al Hamsal, Woo Young Jung

  • May 01, 2024 22:38
    Al Nassr starting XI
  • May 01, 2024 22:27
    LINEUPS OUT SOON!!

  • May 01, 2024 22:21
    What happened last time the two sides met?

    The two sides met in the Saudi Pro League on April 27, where defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal as Al Nassr edged a 1-0 win against Al Khaleej.

    Saudi Pro League: Laporte goal guides Al Nassr to narrow win against Al Khaleej

    This win takes Al Nassr to 71 points from 28 games. It is nine points behind table-topper Al-Hilal, which has a game in hand. 

  • May 01, 2024 22:18
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The King Cup of Champions semifinal between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will kick off on 1 May, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

    The King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

    The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

