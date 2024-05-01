Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE score, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo starts in NAS v KLJ; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST

Key Updates
- May 01, 2024 23:02Who will the winner meet in the final of the King Cup of Champions?
The winner of the semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will face defending champion Al Hilal in the final, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.
- May 01, 2024 22:53HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 10
Al Nassr: 6
Al Khaleej: 1
Draws: 3
- May 01, 2024 22:44Al Khaleej starting XI
Sehic (gk), Khabarani, Lisandro Lopez, Rebocho, Narey, Rodrigues, Sherif, Martins (c), Hamzi, Al Hamsal, Woo Young Jung
- May 01, 2024 22:38Al Nassr starting XI
- May 01, 2024 22:27LINEUPS OUT SOON!!
- May 01, 2024 22:21What happened last time the two sides met?
The two sides met in the Saudi Pro League on April 27, where defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal as Al Nassr edged a 1-0 win against Al Khaleej.
- May 01, 2024 22:18LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The King Cup of Champions semifinal between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will kick off on 1 May, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
The King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.
