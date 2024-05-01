Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE score, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo starts in NAS v KLJ; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

The King Cup of Champions semifinal between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will kick off on 1 May, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

The King Cup of Champions semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.