MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1 to reach Kings’s Cup final

Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League leader and Saudi Super Cup winner Al Hilal in the final on May 31, after it beat Al Ittihad in the other semifinal.

Published : May 02, 2024 02:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring its third goal against Al Khaleej.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring its third goal against Al Khaleej. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring its third goal against Al Khaleej. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane found themselves on the scoresheet as Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1 in the King Cup of Champions semifinal at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday.

Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League leader and Saudi Super Cup winner Al Hilal in the final on May 31, after it beat Al Ittihad in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Ronaldo put his side in the lead in the 17th minute after capitalising on a mistake by the Al Khaleej defence. 

A poor back pass from defender Lisandro Lopez put the keeper Ibrahim Sehic under pressure, forcing him to loosely clear the ball away, only as far as Ronaldo at the edge of the box. He hooked a left-footed strike into an empty net to take the lead.

Sadio Mane doubled the lead from the spot in the 37th minute after Al Khaleej defender Ivo Rodrigues handled the ball inside the penalty area. Mane calmly finished it into the right side of the goal to take a two-goal lead into the break.

AS IT HAPPENED | Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Highlights

Despite making substitutions at the break, Al Khaleej could not stop conceding as Ronaldo finished off a low cross from the right from Aiman Yahya at the far post in the 57th minute.

Al Khaleej goalkeeper Sehic saved his side from further embarrassment as he made nine saves during the match.

Things got worse for Al Khaleej after centre-back Mohammed Al Khabrani was forced off the pitch in the 77th minute due to injury, after the side had made five substitutions, meaning that it had to play the rest of the game with 10 men.

It pulled one back in the 82nd minute through substitute Fawaz Al-Torais, who finished off a fine cross from the right from Arif Al Haydar. But it was too late as Al Nassr comfortably held onto its leads to see off the game.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Sadio Mane /

Al Hilal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Highlights, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo scores twice to help Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL semifinal: BVB 1-0 PSG; Dortmund leads via Fullkrug’s goal, Mbappe hits the post
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1 to reach Kings’s Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. How India’s bowling attack might shape up at T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: How can Chennai Super Kings qualify for Playoffs after losing to Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1 to reach Kings’s Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Highlights, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo scores twice to help Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Hungry for more Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United makes more executive changes as Jim Ratcliffe’s new era takes shape
    AP
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Highlights, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo scores twice to help Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL semifinal: BVB 1-0 PSG; Dortmund leads via Fullkrug’s goal, Mbappe hits the post
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1 to reach Kings’s Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. How India’s bowling attack might shape up at T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: How can Chennai Super Kings qualify for Playoffs after losing to Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment