Euro 2024: UEFA begins investigation into Morata, Rodri celebrations after winning European Championship

Gibraltar’s Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA about the chant, and UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether it violated regulations.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 21:17 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

The Spanish players sang “Gibraltar is Spanish” on July 15, the day after they won the European Championship with a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin.
UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Spanish players Alvaro Morata and Rodri over their behaviour during a Euro 2024 presentation in Madrid this month, European football’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The players sang “Gibraltar is Spanish” on July 15, the day after they won the European Championship with a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital. Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.

ALSO READ: Morata leaves Atletico Madrid to join AC Milan

Gibraltar’s Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA about the chant, and UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether it violated regulations.

The charges against Rodri and Morata include violating the basic rules of decent conduct, general principles of conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

