Euro 2024: UEFA begins investigation into Morata, Rodri celebrations after winning European Championship

UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Spanish players Alvaro Morata and Rodri over their behaviour during a Euro 2024 presentation in Madrid this month, European football’s governing body said on Tuesday.
The players sang “Gibraltar is Spanish” on July 15, the day after they won the European Championship with a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital. Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.
ALSO READ: Morata leaves Atletico Madrid to join AC Milan
Gibraltar’s Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA about the chant, and UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether it violated regulations.
The charges against Rodri and Morata include violating the basic rules of decent conduct, general principles of conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: India beats Nepal by 82 runs, confirms semifinal berth
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
- Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
- Paris Olympics 2024: Armand Duplantis, Noah Lyles & Rafael Nadal among showstoppers set to take centre stage
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download: Full list of events in all sports, time in IST, venue, schedule and fixtures
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE