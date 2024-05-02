MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: How can Chennai Super Kings qualify for Playoffs after losing to Punjab Kings?

Chennai Super Kings has 10 points in 10 games and winning all its remaining games is the safest bet for the five-time champion

Published : May 02, 2024 00:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Rilee Rossouw.
Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Rilee Rossouw. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Rilee Rossouw. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League 2024 which intensified the race for top four.

Despite the loss, CSK is in fourth place with ten points from 10 games. However, if Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beats Rajasthan Royals on Thursday it will displace CSK. Delhi Capitals (DC) too has 10 points in 11 games.

In the standings, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is third at 12 points from 10 games, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is second at 12 points in nine games while Rajasthan Royals leads with 16 points.

With 10 teams in the competition, teams have needed at least 16 points in the past to make the cut. Hence, CSK can only afford to lose just one more match.

If CSK wins all its remaing games, against Punjab, Gujarat Titans, Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to get to 18 points, CSK will be front runner to advance to the playoffs. However, if it loses one game, it would need other results to go its way.

To start with, it could benefit from SRH losing against RR. Additionally, CSK benefits with SRH and Lucknow Super Giants playing each other later in the tournament. One team dropping points will help CSK cover ground. LSG faces DC which again benefits Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on 12 points in nine games, also plays LSG and a loss for either side could potentially play into CSK’s hands. However, given KKR plays twice against ninth-placed Mumbai Indians, a loss for LSG would work better for Chennai.

