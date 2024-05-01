IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings moves to seventh, Chennai Super Kings remains fourth

Punjab Kings climbed one spot to seventh after beating the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennai remained in fourth place despite the loss.
On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table.
With yet another loss, MI is reeling ninth place with just three wins in 10 matches. LSG has 12 points in 10 matches.
Here’s what the standings look like after the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game:
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|16
|+0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+1.096
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|4
|10
|+0.627
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.075
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.272
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
(Updated after CSK vs PBKS on May 1)
