IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings moves to seventh, Chennai Super Kings remains fourth

IPL 2024 Points table: Punjab Kings moved one spot to seventh after the win against Chennai Super Kings.

Published : May 01, 2024 23:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings batter Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Punjab Kings batter Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
Punjab Kings climbed one spot to seventh after beating the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennai remained in fourth place despite the loss.

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

With yet another loss, MI is reeling ninth place with just three wins in 10 matches. LSG has 12 points in 10 matches.

Here’s what the standings look like after the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 16 +0.694
Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096
Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094
Chennai Super Kings 10 5 4 10 +0.627
Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 +0.075
Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442
Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8
Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113
Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 -0.272
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

(Updated after CSK vs PBKS on May 1)

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Chennai Super Kings /

Punjab Kings

