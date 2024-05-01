CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni dismissed for first time in this Indian Premier League edition

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed for the first time in IPL 2024 during his side’s match against Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Dhoni scored a six and a four in the last couple of overs before being dismissed run out in the last ball of the innings for 14 off 11 balls.
Before today’s game, the wicketkeeper batter had remained unbeaten for seven encounters, scoring 96 runs at a strike rate almost 260.
