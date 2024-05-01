MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni dismissed for first time in this Indian Premier League edition

Dhoni scored a six and a four in the last couple of overs before being dismissed run out in the last ball of the innings for 14 off 11 balls.

Published : May 01, 2024 21:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
CSK’s MS.Dhoni plays in action during the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
CSK's MS.Dhoni plays in action during the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK’s MS.Dhoni plays in action during the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed for the first time in IPL 2024 during his side’s match against Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Dhoni scored a six and a four in the last couple of overs before being dismissed run out in the last ball of the innings for 14 off 11 balls.

Before today’s game, the wicketkeeper batter had remained unbeaten for seven encounters, scoring 96 runs at a strike rate almost 260.

