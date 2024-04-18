SQUASH
Salunkhe moves into quarters of Asian Qualifying event of World Championship squash
Indian women squash player Akanksha Salunkhe defeated Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian in the opening round of Asian Qualifying event for the World Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
The second-seeded Indian edged out Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the first round.
The world No 71 Akanksha, the 2023 National Games champion and the lone Indian in the fray, will meet another Malaysian, Sehveetrraa Kumar, in the quarterfinals of the 16-player draw on Friday.
The men’s and women’s winners of the Qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month.
- PTI
TENNIS
Anirudh Chandrasekar in Challenger quarterfinals
Anirudh Chandrasekar in partnership with Hans Verdugo of Mexico beat Charles Broom and Adam Walton 4-6, 6-4, [11-9] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Shenzhen, China, Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Liu Fangzhou of China in the pre-quarterfinals.
- Kamesh Srinivasan
The results:
$164,000 Challenger, Acapulco, Mexico
$25,000 ITF men, Hammamet, Tunisia
$15,000 ITF men, Shymkent, Kazakhstan
$40,000 ITF women, Shenzhen, China
$15,000 ITF women, Shymkent, Kazakhstan
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 130/2 in (15.0 Overs), Punjab slows down tempo with Rohit’s wicket
- Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
- FIFA plans to add slew of new committees years after cutting them in anti-corruption reforms
- Murali Sreeshankar ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury
- Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE