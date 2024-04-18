MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Wednesday, April 18. 

Published : Apr 18, 2024 19:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Akanksha Salunkhe defeated Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian in the opening round of Asian Qualifying event for the World Championship.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Akanksha Salunkhe defeated Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian in the opening round of Asian Qualifying event for the World Championship. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Akanksha Salunkhe defeated Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian in the opening round of Asian Qualifying event for the World Championship. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

SQUASH

Salunkhe moves into quarters of Asian Qualifying event of World Championship squash

Indian women squash player Akanksha Salunkhe defeated Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian in the opening round of Asian Qualifying event for the World Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The second-seeded Indian edged out Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the first round.

The world No 71 Akanksha, the 2023 National Games champion and the lone Indian in the fray, will meet another Malaysian, Sehveetrraa Kumar, in the quarterfinals of the 16-player draw on Friday.

The men’s and women’s winners of the Qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month.

- PTI

TENNIS

Anirudh Chandrasekar in Challenger quarterfinals

Anirudh Chandrasekar in partnership with Hans Verdugo of Mexico beat Charles Broom and Adam Walton 4-6, 6-4, [11-9] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Shenzhen, China, Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Liu Fangzhou of China in the pre-quarterfinals.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

The results:
$164,000 Challenger, Acapulco, Mexico
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Antoine Bellier (Sui) & Luca Sanchez (Fra) bt Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-3, 3-6, [10-7]; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Hans Verdugo (Mex) bt Charles Broom (GBR) & Adam Walton (Aus) 4-6, 6-4, [11-9].
$25,000 ITF men, Hammamet, Tunisia
Doubles (quarterfinals): Constantin Kouzmine (Fra) & Oleksandr Ovcharenko (Ukr) bt Cian Maguire (Irl) & Rohan Mehra 6-1, 6-7(4), [16-14]; Pre-quarterfinals: Cian & Rohan bt Aryan Singh (GBR) & Alexander Zgirovsky 5-7, 6-2, [10-8].
$15,000 ITF men, Shymkent, Kazakhstan
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Dev Javia bt Jordi Mestre (Esp) 6-2, 6-4; Karan Singh bt Ruslan Kastsiukevich 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Aryan Sshah 6-3, 7-5; Bekhan Atlangeriev bt Yuvan Nandal 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Maxim Shin (Uzb) & Maxim Zhukov bt SD Prajewal Dev & Sai Karteek Reddy 7-6(5), 7-5.
$40,000 ITF women, Shenzhen, China
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Liu Fangzhou (Chn) bt Rutuja Bhosale 7-5, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF women, Shymkent, Kazakhstan
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Anna Ureke bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Anna Ureke & Valeriya Yushchenko bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Elina Nepliy 6-0, 6-3.

Related Topics

Rutuja Bhosale

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 130/2 in (15.0 Overs), Punjab slows down tempo with Rohit’s wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA plans to add slew of new committees years after cutting them in anti-corruption reforms
    AP
  4. Murali Sreeshankar ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury
    Stan Rayan
  5. Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat gets near perfect draw at Asian Olympic wrestling qualifiers
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Despite security risks, plans to open Paris Olympics on River Seine remain unchanged and on track
    AP
  4. Paris 2024: Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee expected to make the U.S. team after recovering from kidney ailment
    AP
  5. Brasher predicts elite women’s London Marathon race to be better than Paris Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 130/2 in (15.0 Overs), Punjab slows down tempo with Rohit’s wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 18: Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of Squash Asian Qualifying event
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA plans to add slew of new committees years after cutting them in anti-corruption reforms
    AP
  4. Murali Sreeshankar ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury
    Stan Rayan
  5. Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment