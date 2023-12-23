I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong finds form again, cruises past Namdhari at home

SHILLONG

A return to home soil was a return to form for Shillong Lajong FC as it beats Namdhari FC 3-0 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Senegal’s Karim Samb and Brazilian Renan Paulino struck in each half before Kenstar Kharsong wrapped it up with an injury-time goal for the Reds, which ended a memorable year in the best possible way in front of its passionate fans.

With the win, the newly-promoted Shillong Lajong has climbed to fifth place with 19 points. Namdhari, meanwhile, remains in 11th place with eight points. Coach Harpreet Singh will hope to fix its goalscoring woes in the new year as it has scored only nine goals in the season, by far the lowest of any team.

Bobby Nongbet’s Shillong Lajong will shift its focus to the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar in January. As the second-highest ranked I-League participant, the Reds will be placed in Group B as ‘I-League 2’ alongside Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC as per the group stage draw conducted earlier this week.