ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna misses penalty as NorthEast United beats Odisha 3-0 in its final game of the season

NorthEast United FC bowed out of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on a high with a resounding 3-0 victory against Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, succumbed to their third loss in their last five games in the league, finished the league phase with 39 points and will be battling in the playoffs for a place in the semifinal.

The Highlanders, who were last in the table in 2022-23, rounded off their campaign in the seventh spot with 26 points from 22 matches to their name.

Parthib Gogoi opened the gateways for NEUFC, tapping in a low cross in the 12th minute while Nestor Albiach doubled the lead four minutes later.

ALSO READ: Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

The Juggernauts had a chance to pull a goal back when Pranjil Bhumij earned a penalty in the 24th minute, but Roy Krishna failed to convert it, with the shot saved by NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu – his first-ever penalty miss in the ISL.

The Highlanders made them pay for this slip-up, with Phalguni Singh getting his name on the scoresheet in the added time of the first half.

NEUFC can take heart from the fact that they have plenty of positives to build upon in the next season, whereas Odisha FC, stuttering at such a critical juncture of the season, will look to transform its fortunes when it hosts Kerala Blasters in the playoff.