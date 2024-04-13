MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna misses penalty as NorthEast United beats Odisha 3-0 in its final game of the season

The Juggernauts succumbed to their third loss in their last five games in the league, finished the league phase with 39 points and will be battling in the playoffs for a place in the semifinal.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 22:34 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Parthib Gogoi (right) opened the scoring for Northeast United FC while Nestor Albiach (left) doubled the lead minutes later.
Parthib Gogoi (right) opened the scoring for Northeast United FC while Nestor Albiach (left) doubled the lead minutes later. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Parthib Gogoi (right) opened the scoring for Northeast United FC while Nestor Albiach (left) doubled the lead minutes later. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

NorthEast United FC bowed out of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on a high with a resounding 3-0 victory against Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, succumbed to their third loss in their last five games in the league, finished the league phase with 39 points and will be battling in the playoffs for a place in the semifinal.

The Highlanders, who were last in the table in 2022-23, rounded off their campaign in the seventh spot with 26 points from 22 matches to their name.

Parthib Gogoi opened the gateways for NEUFC, tapping in a low cross in the 12th minute while Nestor Albiach doubled the lead four minutes later.

ALSO READ: Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

The Juggernauts had a chance to pull a goal back when Pranjil Bhumij earned a penalty in the 24th minute, but Roy Krishna failed to convert it, with the shot saved by NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu – his first-ever penalty miss in the ISL.

The Highlanders made them pay for this slip-up, with Phalguni Singh getting his name on the scoresheet in the added time of the first half.

NEUFC can take heart from the fact that they have plenty of positives to build upon in the next season, whereas Odisha FC, stuttering at such a critical juncture of the season, will look to transform its fortunes when it hosts Kerala Blasters in the playoff.

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Roy Krishna /

Odisha FC /

NorthEast United FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna misses penalty as NorthEast United beats Odisha 3-0 in its final game of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 99/3 (15 Overs); Jaiswal, Samson fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman ruled out for quarterfinal against Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Man City hammers Luton 5-1 to provisionally move to top of standings
    Reuters
  5. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Punjab posts 147/8 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna misses penalty as NorthEast United beats Odisha 3-0 in its final game of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohammedan Sporting lifts maiden I-League title amid thunderous home support
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football: I-League trophy breaks during title celebrations of Mohammedan Sporting
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa takes on in-form Chennaiyin in last game before playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna misses penalty as NorthEast United beats Odisha 3-0 in its final game of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 99/3 (15 Overs); Jaiswal, Samson fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman ruled out for quarterfinal against Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Man City hammers Luton 5-1 to provisionally move to top of standings
    Reuters
  5. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Punjab posts 147/8 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment