Indian football: I-League trophy breaks during title celebrations of Mohammedan Sporting

I-League champion Mohammedan Sporting clinched its maiden league title this season, earning promotion into the Indian Super League (ISL), at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

However, while the team was celebrating, the trophy broke, leaving the club and league authorities red-faced. The trophy comprises a golden cup with a silver ball attached on top and during the celebrations, the ball fell off from the trophy.

Mohammedan had secured the league title with a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong and ended its campaign with a 1-3 loss to Delhi FC on Saturday. Gwgwmsar Gayary, Sergio Barboza and Alisher Holmurodov scored for the visitors while Mirjalol Kasimov pulled one back for the Black Panthers.

Damage of trophies during celebrations have happened several times in sports, with Formula One champions Max Verstappen at the receiving end on two occasions, at the Belgian Grand Prix and Hungarian Grand Prix last year.

In football, Chelsea had made headlines when it reportedly damaged the UEFA Champions League trophy during celebrations, after it beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalties.