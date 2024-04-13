ISL 2023-24: FC Goa takes on in-form Chennaiyin in last game before playoffs

Having already sealed its berth in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs, in-form Chennaiyin FC will take on FC Goa in its final league stage game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Sunday.

The Marina Machans became the first ISL side to register three consecutive comeback wins and head coach Owen Coyle feels that his men can take confidence from this impressive achievement as it’s always the real test of character when the football pressure is on.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Coyle said, “In terms of a football club and the fans particularly, of course it’s a terrific boost. But it’s only the first step on the journey as far as I’m concerned. I’m a champion. I’m used to winning things. That’s what I like to do. I’ve done it all over the world. I’ve done it here in India. We’ll do it again.”

“We always trusted. We knew. It’s never how you start, it’s how you finish in football. People remember how you finish games. And that’s what we had to make sure,” he added.

ALSO READ | Indian Super League 2023-24: The schedule of playoffs and final announced

FC Goa enters the match with a singular focus to secure the coveted second spot in the ISL standings. With 42 points from 21 games, it trails behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant by a slim margin. A victory against Chennaiyin FC combined with a stumble from Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its upcoming fixture could propel FC Goa into the runner-up position.

This would not only solidify its standing in the league but also grant it a direct berth in the semi-finals, bypassing the playoffs.

With the result of the match not affecting Chennaiyin’s position in the table, Coyle hinted at resting key players and giving some game time to youngsters.

He said, “Knowing that we don’t have to achieve anything from the game [against FC Goa]. So, I can certainly look at a number of things. So let’s see what happens tomorrow. There will be changes guaranteed.”

“You know, there are lots of changes, but we’ll go in there, try to win the game and then get ourselves ready for whoever we play on April 19th and 20th,” he concluded.