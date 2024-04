KKR vs LSG Toss result, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, elects to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 28 of the IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl.

KKR PLAYING XI

Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh.

LSG PLAYING XI

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk) (c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur.

Impact Player options: Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, M. Siddharth, K. Gowtham, Amit Mishra.

KKR - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Loss: 0 - WW

Result after losing toss: Win: 1; Loss: 1 - WL

LSG - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 1 - WWL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Loss: 1 - WL

Eden Gardens - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 7

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4;