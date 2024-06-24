MagazineBuy Print

Albania vs Spain, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ALB v ESP Group B match

Spain and Albania have played eight times and the former as beaten the latter on all occasions.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Spain’s Alvaro Morata and team in Euro 2024.
File Photo: Spain’s Alvaro Morata and team in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
File Photo: Spain’s Alvaro Morata and team in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Impressive Spain has secured top spot in Group B and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 but it will not be taking its foot off the gas against Albania in Dusseldorf on Monday.

While coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest players for the final group game, he will also want to maintain the momentum Spain has built up.

Coaches are often reluctant, in public at least, to saddle their players with lofty expectations, but De la Fuente has not been slow in coming forward, describing his squad as the best in the tournament, if not the world.

The likes of teenager Lamine Yamal, winger Nico Williams and fellow 21-year-old Pedri all produced dazzling displays against Italy while striker Alvaro Morata, defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Rodri provide invaluable tournament experience.

With its last-16 game against a third-placed team from Group A, B, C or D not until July 2, De la Fuente may decide that resting key players against Albania could disrupt the rhythm of his side and effect their sharpness.

Albania will expect no favours from Spain as it seek the unlikely win it needs to reach the knockout phase for the first time having exited in the group phase on its debut in 2016.

A last-gasp goal secured a 2-2 draw with Croatia to keep its hopes alive and its Brazilian coach Sylvinho has instilled a sense of belief in his squad.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

ALBANIA VS SPAIN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 8

Spain: 8

Albania: 0

Draws: 0

ALBANIA VS SPAIN PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

22 Apr 1992 - Spain 3-0 Albania, FIFA World Cup
22 Sep 1993 - Albania 1-5 Spain, FIFA World Cup
09 Oct 2016 - Albania 0-2 Spain, FIFA World Cup
06 Oct 2017 - Spain 3-0 Albania, FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2022 - Spain 2-1 Albania, International Friendly

