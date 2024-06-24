LIVE Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 score: ALB 0-1 ESP; Ferran Torres scores opening goal

Where to watch?

Where to watch the live telecast of the Albania vs Spain Euro 2024 Group B match?

The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

Where to live stream the Albania vs Spain Euro 2024 Group B match?

The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.