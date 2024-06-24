LIVE Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 score: ALB 0-1 ESP; Ferran Torres scores opening goal

- June 25, 2024 00:44GOAL13’ - Ferran Torres scores opener!
Dani Olmo threads a pass to Ferran Torres on the left wing as he makes a simple grounded finish in the bottom left corner to give Spain the lead!
- June 25, 2024 00:4312’
Jesus Navas crosses it to Merino who heads it on goal from inside the box but saved by the keeper!
- June 25, 2024 00:398’
Jesus Navas crosses it in from the right wing deep in the feel towards the far post but the ball is cleared away by Albania’s defence.
- June 25, 2024 00:377’
Vivian wins the ball for Spain in the middle of the park as he passes it to Olmo but he loses the ball while carrying it towards the box.
- June 25, 2024 00:365’
Albania wins an early corner as Aslani crosses it in but cleared away by the Spanish backline.
- June 25, 2024 00:343’
Plenty of end-to-end football from the get go. Albania had an early chance after a cross was launched for Asani but cleared away. Spain too attacked from the left flank as Grimaldo slotted a cross into the box but cleared away.
- June 25, 2024 00:31Kick-off!
Albania starts the game strong as it launches a long ball ahead hoping to get another early goal this time against leader Spain.
- June 25, 2024 00:25Five minutes to kick-off!
Spain has made ten changes compared to its starting 11 from the last match against Italy!
- June 25, 2024 00:08Italy, Croatia or Albania, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?
- June 25, 2024 00:05Last 5 matches
22 Apr 1992 - Spain 3-0 Albania, FIFA World Cup
22 Sep 1993 - Albania 1-5 Spain, FIFA World Cup
09 Oct 2016 - Albania 0-2 Spain, FIFA World Cup
06 Oct 2017 - Spain 3-0 Albania, FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2022 - Spain 2-1 Albania, International Friendly
- June 24, 2024 23:51ALBANIA VS SPAIN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 8
Spain: 8
Albania: 0
Draws: 0
- June 24, 2024 23:30Albania starting lineup:
Thomas Strakosha; Ivan Balliu, Mario Mitaj, Arlind Ajeti, Berat Djisiti, Rey Manaj, Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami, Qazim Laci, Ylber Ramadani, Kristjan Asllani.
- June 24, 2024 23:29Spain starting lineup!
David Raya; Daniel Vivian, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Ayemeric Laporte, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Jesus Navas.
- June 24, 2024 23:09ALBANIA VS SPAIN PREDICTED LINEUPS
Albania predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj
Spain precicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal
- June 24, 2024 22:52Where to watch?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Albania vs Spain Euro 2024 Group B match?
The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Albania vs Spain Euro 2024 Group B match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
