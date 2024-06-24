MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 score: ALB 0-1 ESP; Ferran Torres scores opening goal

ALB v ESP: Follow the live score and updates from the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Albania and Spain.

Updated : Jun 25, 2024 00:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Albania and Spain being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

  • June 25, 2024 00:44
    GOAL
    13’ - Ferran Torres scores opener!

    Dani Olmo threads a pass to Ferran Torres on the left wing as he makes a simple grounded finish in the bottom left corner to give Spain the lead!

  • June 25, 2024 00:43
    12’

    Jesus Navas crosses it to Merino who heads it on goal from inside the box but saved by the keeper!

  • June 25, 2024 00:39
    8’

    Jesus Navas crosses it in from the right wing deep in the feel towards the far post but the ball is cleared away by Albania’s defence.

  • June 25, 2024 00:37
    7’

    Vivian wins the ball for Spain in the middle of the park as he passes it to Olmo but he loses the ball while carrying it towards the box.

  • June 25, 2024 00:36
    5’

    Albania wins an early corner as Aslani crosses it in but cleared away by the Spanish backline.

  • June 25, 2024 00:34
    3’

    Plenty of end-to-end football from the get go. Albania had an early chance after a cross was launched for Asani but cleared away. Spain too attacked from the left flank as Grimaldo slotted a cross into the box but cleared away.

  • June 25, 2024 00:31
    Kick-off!

    Albania starts the game strong as it launches a long ball ahead hoping to get another early goal this time against leader Spain.

  • June 25, 2024 00:25
    Five minutes to kick-off!

    Spain has made ten changes compared to its starting 11 from the last match against Italy!

  • June 25, 2024 00:15
    Who is the referee?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Albania vs Spain Group B match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 Group B match between Albania and Spain being played at the Merkur spiel arena in Dusseldorf.

  • June 25, 2024 00:08
    Italy, Croatia or Albania, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

    Euro 2024 Group B qualification scenarios: Italy, Croatia or Albania, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

    Spain has already qualified top from the Euro 2024 Group B while Italy, Croatia and Albania all have a chance of making it through the Round of 16 of this edition of the tournament.

  • June 25, 2024 00:05
    Last 5 matches

    22 Apr 1992 - Spain 3-0 Albania, FIFA World Cup

    22 Sep 1993 - Albania 1-5 Spain, FIFA World Cup

    09 Oct 2016 - Albania 0-2 Spain, FIFA World Cup

    06 Oct 2017 - Spain 3-0 Albania, FIFA World Cup

    26 Mar 2022 - Spain 2-1 Albania, International Friendly

  • June 24, 2024 23:51
    ALBANIA VS SPAIN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 8

    Spain: 8

    Albania: 0

    Draws: 0

  • June 24, 2024 23:30
    Albania starting lineup:

    Thomas Strakosha; Ivan Balliu, Mario Mitaj, Arlind Ajeti, Berat Djisiti, Rey Manaj, Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami, Qazim Laci, Ylber Ramadani, Kristjan Asllani.

  • June 24, 2024 23:29
    Spain starting lineup!

    David Raya; Daniel Vivian, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Ayemeric Laporte, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Jesus Navas.

  • June 24, 2024 23:09
    ALBANIA VS SPAIN PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Albania predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj

    Spain precicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal

  • June 24, 2024 22:52
    Where to watch?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Albania vs Spain Euro 2024 Group B match?

    The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    Where to live stream the Albania vs Spain Euro 2024 Group B match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 24, 2024 22:46
    Match Preview!

    ALB vs ESP, Euro 2024: Slick Spain keen to maintain momentum against Albania

    While coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest players for the final group game, he will also want to maintain the momentum Spain has built up.

