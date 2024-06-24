Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Albania vs Spain Group B match?

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the on Tuesday (June 25, 12:30 AM IST).
The match will be officiated by Ukraine’s Glenn Nyberg. He will be joined by Mahbod Beigi, Andreas Söderqvist as the assistant referees.
Germany’s Christian Dingert will be the Video Assistant Referee.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ALBANIA VS SPAIN
Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)
Assistant Referees: Mahbod Beigi (Sweden), Andreas Söderqvist (Sweden)
Video Assistant Referee: Christian Dingert (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: David Coote (England) and Marco Fritz (Germany)
Fourth official: Mykola Balakin (Ukraine)
