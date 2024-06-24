MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Albania vs Spain Group B match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 Group B match between Albania and Spain being played at the Merkur spiel arena in Dusseldorf.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 11:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Glenn Nyberg in action.
File Photo: Glenn Nyberg in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Glenn Nyberg in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the on Tuesday (June 25, 12:30 AM IST).

The match will be officiated by Ukraine’s Glenn Nyberg. He will be joined by Mahbod Beigi, Andreas Söderqvist as the assistant referees.

Germany’s Christian Dingert will be the Video Assistant Referee.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ALBANIA VS SPAIN

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)
Assistant Referees: Mahbod Beigi (Sweden), Andreas Söderqvist (Sweden)
Video Assistant Referee: Christian Dingert (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: David Coote (England) and Marco Fritz (Germany)
Fourth official: Mykola Balakin (Ukraine)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Spain /

Albania

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton not regretting future move to Ferrari after first podium of his final year with Mercedes
    AP
  2. WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa pips West Indies to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles wins 100m to qualify for Paris Olympics
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Reuters
  5. West Indies vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins close contest by three wickets to qualify for semis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Albania vs Spain Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Albania vs Spain, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ALB v ESP Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  3. BRA vs CRC, Copa America 2024: A fresh start for Brazil after period of turmoil
    Reuters
  4. Albania vs Spain, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ALB v ESP Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Albania vs Spain LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, ALB v ESP preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton not regretting future move to Ferrari after first podium of his final year with Mercedes
    AP
  2. WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa pips West Indies to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles wins 100m to qualify for Paris Olympics
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Reuters
  5. West Indies vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins close contest by three wickets to qualify for semis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment