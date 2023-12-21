Indian football round-up: From I-League to IWL, draws aplenty across the board

Mohammedan SC continued its unbeaten run in the I-League after a pulsating goalless draw away from home to Churchill Brothers. In what was an end-to-end game, Churchill Brothers battered the league toppers with 22 shots on goal but without much luck.

Mohammedan goalkeeper Padam Chhetri came up with crucial saves in the second half to ensure the Kolkata-based club remained top of the league, four points ahead of Sreenidhi Deccan and Real Kashmir, who are second and third, after 10 matches.

The other in-form team in the league is Real Kashmir, which has not lost in six matches largely thanks to a run of five goals from striker Gnohere Krizo, who has returned to the club after 2020.

Two-time champion Gokulam Kerala remained winless in six matches after its 1-1 draw at Aizawl FC. League top-scorer Alejandro Sanchez scored his first open-play goal in six matches while GKFC’s struggles against the top half of the table continued. Sanchez, who was born without a right hand, has been inspirational for the Malabarians with his goals early on in the season and they would hope he will now lead them back up the table.

The Indian Women’s League, which will be played over four months for the first time, kicked off earlier this month. While this season will be a seven-team league compared to 14 from last season, the teams will play in a home and away basis, as opposed to playing in a centralised venue in previous years.

The defending champion Gokulam Kerala began with a goalless draw against league contender Sethu FC before scraping a 1-0 win away to HOPS. Kickstart has maintained a 100% start with two wins with four goals from Karishma Shirvoikar, while Odisha FC also got off the mark with a 3-0 win.