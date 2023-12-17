MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India should think of hosting few matches of 2034 World Cup in Saudi: AIFF president to members

The 48-team 2034 World Cup will have 104 matches and the idea could be that a few of them -- around 10 matches -- could be held in India.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 19:58 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has told the executive committee members that India should think of hosting a few matches of the 2034 World Cup.
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has told the executive committee members that India should think of hosting a few matches of the 2034 World Cup. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has told the executive committee members that India should think of hosting a few matches of the 2034 World Cup. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is mulling a plan to host a few matches of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in Saudi Arabia, according to an internal circular of the national sports body.

Last month, FIFA, the world governing body of football, had confirmed following the October 31 deadline that Saudi Arabia was the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup.

An Emergency Congress of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) held on October 18 had supported Saudi Arabia’s bid. India had also supported the move.

It is learnt that AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey told the executive committee members that India should think of hosting a few matches of the 2034 World Cup.

ALSO READ
AIFF alters draft minutes of ExCo meeting relating to sacking of Prabhakaran, reveal records

The 48-team 2034 World Cup will have 104 matches and the idea could be that a few of them -- around 10 matches -- could be held in India.

“The president informed the house that India should think or plan to work towards being a co-host for the World Cup in 2034,” the draft minutes of the AIFF Executive Committee held on November 9 said.

The FIFA had restricted the hosting eligibility of the 2034 World Cup to Asia or Oceania after it made the decision to host the 2030 edition on three continents (Africa, Europe and South America).

Saudi Arabia is also hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 after India backed out of a bid to host the continental showpiece.

Related Topics

AIFF /

2034 FIFA World Cup /

All India Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2023, Live Score: Match to start soon; U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. India should think of hosting few matches of 2034 World Cup in Saudi: AIFF president to members
    PTI
  3. Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
    PTI
  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying becomes women’s champion, Viktor Axelsen lifts men’s title
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: India shines under new alliance, problems aplenty for England
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India should think of hosting few matches of 2034 World Cup in Saudi: AIFF president to members
    PTI
  2. AIFF alters draft minutes of ExCo meeting relating to sacking of Prabhakaran, reveal records
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal, Mumbai City share points in goalless draw
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IWL 2023-24: Karishma scores hat-trick in Kickstart FC’s 3-1 win over East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: BFC rides new manager bounce in 1-0 win over Jamshedpur
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2023, Live Score: Match to start soon; U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. India should think of hosting few matches of 2034 World Cup in Saudi: AIFF president to members
    PTI
  3. Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
    PTI
  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying becomes women’s champion, Viktor Axelsen lifts men’s title
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: India shines under new alliance, problems aplenty for England
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment