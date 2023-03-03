Why was Sunil Chhetri’s goal allowed against Kerala Blasters in the ISL Knockout?

Sunil Chhetri scored the winning goal for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters in the first knockout match of the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

However, the set of events that followed saw Kerala Blasters players protest as they felt the referee did not blow the whistle and that Ivan Vukomanovic’s side was not ready when the kick was taken.

After the goal was given, Ivan and his teamed walked out of the pitch and KBFC’s captain Adrian Luna took off his arm-band in anger, leaving all people in and around the pitch bamboozled.

Why was the Sunil Chhetri goal given?

In the 95th minute, Kerala Blasters’ Vibin Mohanan fouled Sunil Chhetri in front of the penalty box as BFC got the free-kick. He took the free-kick and scored, sending a right-footed strike into the net.

The goal was given because the referee was aware of the forward taking the hit and gave the go-ahead to try the strike.

“I got the free-kick and I saw the opening,” Sunil Chhetri said after the match, “I told the referee I neither want the whistle nor do I want the wall. He asked me again and I repeated myself. I think Luna was blocking the chance and I think e knew it and yeah, it was one of the days it just goes in.”

What does the law say?

According to Law 13, section 3 of Offences and sanctions from the Football Association, If, when a free kick is taken, an opponent is closer to the ball than the required distance, the kick is retaken unless the advantage can be applied; but if a player takes a free kick quickly and an opponent who is less than 9.15 m (10 yds) from the ball intercepts it, the referee allows play to continue.

However, an opponent who deliberately prevents a free kick being taken quickly must be cautioned for delaying the restart of play.

Has there been a similar instance before where the goal was given

Yes. Nacho’s goal against Sevilla in the La Liga 2016-17 season was an example of a quick cheeky free-kick when a similar debate had taken place in the footballing fraternity.

Then Oliver, a former referee who now holds a role as an analyst had told Radio MARCA that the decision to award the goal was correct.

“The ball isn’t in motion when Nacho takes the shot, Nacho’s action is therefore legal and Undiano is correct in his decision to allow the goal,” he said.

In fact, Thierry Henry had also scored a goal against Chelsea in 2004 from a quick-free kick. Even then, the goal was given with proper justification from the referee in that game, Graham Poll (now a former referee).

Poll had then told Bleacher Report the following about the goal rule:

“First you have to deal with the principle of a free-kick. If the attacking team are fouled then it is they who hold the advantage. With a free-kick around the penalty area, we always ask the players whether they want it quick or slow.

This is their window of opportunity to surprise the defence. If they want it quick, then they have given up the right to re-take it, no matter if it hits a defender who’s three yards away.

The same goes if they kick it over the bar. They only get one chance. The flip side is if they want it slow, they can’t then take it while I count out the ten yards for the wall.

They must wait for my whistle. There is nothing in the laws of the game that say we have to indicate for the free-kick to be taken. It’s just like when someone wants to take a free-kick anywhere else on the field. As long as the ball is stationary and in the right place then the attacking team can take it as quickly as they like.”