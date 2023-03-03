LIVE BFC 0-0 KBFC score, ISL Knockout: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Javi shoots off-target, Indian Super League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League knockout match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, being played at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

41’

Bengaluru FC has one blue shirt stuck to every yellow shirt in its final third as Simon Grayson’s side looks to cover all bases in this crucial clash against last year’s runner-up.

37’

Bengaluru attacks again with Siva trying to get the ball to Roy in the centre. His cross is cleared only as far as Javi, who passes to Prabir who crosses for Rohit in the centre, but the ball goes out of play eventually.

36’

After dominating attack for the first 30 minutes of pay, Kerala Blasters looks to claw back control with small-passes through narrow channels to build up attacks slowly. Javi tries to carry the ball from the midfield and is pushed down by Nishu Kumar for a quick free-kick.

33’

KBFC almost scores from a set-piece! Nishu Kumar takes the corner kick and the ball falls for Victor Mongil, who fails rto land a shot on target.. However, replay shows the former OFC player was at an off-side position.

31’

Kerala Blasters has scored 29 percent of its goals from set-pieces this season. However, it has not got any such chance in this match so far and will hope to score sooner than later to have an advantage in this crucial clash.

28’

Kerala Blasters tries to progress up the pitch with triangular passing, but Prabir stands as a crucial impediment. He stops the ball along the left flank, beats two KBFC defenders with a great turn but loses the ball eventually. Kerala continues the attack but all it can end up to is a goal kick for the hosts.

24’

Chance! Bengaluru takes the corner kick and Bruno Ramires tries to control the ball, but Danish steals it from him but eventually he, too, loses control. BFC starts an attack from a throw-in and Siva sets up Krishna, who runs past three KBFC defenders and shoots to force a save by Gill. Javi runs in to strike the rebound, but KBFC clears for a corner kick.

Krishna heads the corner just over the net. What a miss that!

22’

Gurpreet tries to start a quick attack for BFC with a long kick, trying to play from the back, but Leskovic, with his eyes stuck to the ball, intercepts before Roy Krishna gets to it to head it out of danger.

20’

Nishu tries a through ball along the right flank for Danish, who has made a run behind the BFC defence. But Jhingan tracks back on time to deny his former teammate a chance to score for KBFC.

18’

Yellow Card! Roy Krishna makes a darting run into the final third with the ball and Lekovic comes sliding in to get the ball back. His late challenge gives BFC a free-kick, which was taken quickly.

16’

Though Bengaluru FC has enjoyed more of the ball in the final third, it is Kerala Blasters which has more shots on target in the first 15 minutes of the match. Bengaluru’s best chance was Krishna’s header cleared by Jesse, but that was not counted as the match was paused after a foul on Gil.

11’

Adrian Luna has dropped very deep, almost playing as a wing back as Ivan Vukomanovic’s men try to drag the Blues out of their defence so that the visitors can attack on the counter.

9’

Kerala tries to build an attack this time, with Dimitrios moving the attack from the centre of the box to the right wing. The ball moves to Jessel, but his through ball for the Australian is intercepted by BFC and cleared out of danger.

6’

Javi’s freekick hits the wall, but Bruno heads it in for Krishna’s but Krishna’s header is cleared by Jessel. The referee, however, stops play for a foul of the KBFC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.

5’

Jeakson brings down Javi as the Spaniard makes a run into the final third and gifts BFC a free-kick. Javo has scored form this position before and this time, too, he steps up to take a shot.

3’

BFC makes another attempt to score, this time from a set-piece. Javi’s free-kick is header just off-target by Jovanovic but later replay shows the defender was already offside owing to KBFC’s high-line.

1’

BFC starts aggressively early on with Rohit releasing Roy Krishna and delivering a lobbed pass for the Fijian. But overshoots as the ball goes out for a goal kick.

Kick Off! We are underway at the Kanteerava Stadium as Bengaluru FC looks for a win at its fortress against Kerala Blasters for the second time in three weeks. The hosts start from left to right while the Blasters start from the other end.

7:27 pm: The stage in set! Both teams walk out of the tunnel. Kerala Blasters starts in its yellow kit while the hosts, Bengaluru FC, starts in blue.

7:25 pm: Five changes for Kerala Blasters as Ivan Vukomanovic looks to guide KBFC to its first-ever win at the Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru, on the other hand, looks to enter its first semifinal in three years.

7:00 pm: Only half and hour left for the derby and we cannot keep calm!

#KeralaBlasters fans ensure Kanteerava Stadium is set for an exciting battle on an off the field.#KBFCBFCpic.twitter.com/ZrxakTlmlJ — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) March 3, 2023

6:45 pm: 45 minutes to kick-off!

Fans of both Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters are looking to fill seats at the Kanteerava Stadium with the hosts looking to secure a win in the first knockout in the Indian Super League.

Confirmed lineups: Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet; Jhingan, Jovanovic, Bruno, Roshan, Prabir, Suresh, Javi, Rohit, Krishna, Sivasakthi Kerala Blasters: Gill; Nishu, Victor, Leskovic, Jessel, Jeakson, Danish, Vibin, Rahul, Luna, Dimitrios

Match Preview

There was a time, not so long ago, when Bengaluru FC was staring at a third straight below-par season.

After collecting just 10 points from the first 12 matches, the 2018-19 Indian Super League champion seemed set to miss out on a playoff spot even in a generous, new format where six out of 11 teams would make the grade.

But with eight wins on the trot, Simon Grayson’s side has not only stormed into the playoff round but is the favourite going into the single-leg knock-out contest against Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

ALSO READ: Contrasting styles set up ISL knockout clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters

At stake is a spot in the semifinal against Mumbai City FC.

With just one win from the last five outings and none from the previous six away fixtures, KBFC will need an inspirational performance.

For that, two figures who can enliven proceedings, Adrian Luna and Dimitrios Diamantakos (10 goals), cannot be as silent as they were in the most recent tie between the two sides (a 1-0 home win for BFC last month).

Part of it was also down to BFC’s defence – just six goals conceded in the last eight matches – led by the outstanding Sandesh Jhingan, who will look to continue in similar vein.

In Javi Hernandez, BFC has a gamechanger, and in Roy Krishna and N. Sivasakthi, an in-form front two. KBFC will have to stop the trio that has accounted for 17 of BFC’s 27 goals this season. But without midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (suspended), it will be quite a task.

-N. Sudarshan