Mumbai City FC parts way with Greg Stewart

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC announced on Wednesday that it has mutually parted ways with Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 23:26 IST

Team Sportstar
File - Greg Stewart in action for Mumbai City FC.
File - Greg Stewart in action for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File - Greg Stewart in action for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC announced on Wednesday that it has mutually parted ways with Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart.

Mumbai City, through the statement, revealed that Stewart had expressed his desire to leave the Islanders midway through the season and return home due to critical personal reasons, compelling the club to agree for a mutual termination of his contract.

Stewart made 46 appearances for Mumbai City, scoring 17 goals and making 18 assists. He was also part of the side which won the ISL League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old had began his Indian stint with a spell at Jamshedpur FC, after which he joined the Islanders.

