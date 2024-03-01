MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

He’s the new Ravichandran Ashwin: Vaughan on Shoaib Bashir

Despite England’s five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets. His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 14:46 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of England spinner Shoaib Bashir.
File image of England spinner Shoaib Bashir. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of England spinner Shoaib Bashir. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels England have discovered a “world-class superstar” in young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has the skills to emulate the success of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin.

Despite England’s five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets. His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ashwin, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best off-spinners in the history of Test cricket.

The senior spinner recently became only the second Indian bowler to snare 500 wickets in the longest format and is set for his 100th Test in Dharamsala next week against England.

ALSO READ | NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 2: Australia takes charge in Wellington after Green’s rearguard

“One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we’ve unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That’s what we’re celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he’s the new Ravi Ashwin, and we’ve unearthed him.

“So, we’re celebrating a new superstar in English cricket,” Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire’s YouTube channel.

India handed England its first series defeat under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes after winning the fourth Test in Ranchi to take a 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

Vaughan backed England to win the dead rubber in Dharamsala.

“They will go with their best XI. It’s going to be cold in Dharamsala and it will suit England. I expect England to win,” Vaughan said.

Related Topics

Ravichandran Ashwin /

Michael Vaughan /

Shoaib Bashir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. He’s the new Ravichandran Ashwin: Vaughan on Shoaib Bashir
    PTI
  2. Kipchoge pays tribute to Kiptum ahead of Tokyo Marathon
    AFP
  3. Red Bull Racing head Horner denies misconduct after alleged evidence dump, dismisses ‘anonymous speculation’
    AP
  4. Defending Asian champions Trophy title crucial to becoming the best, says Hardik Singh
    PTI
  5. NBA roundup: Nuggets edges past Heat in Finals rematch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. He’s the new Ravichandran Ashwin: Vaughan on Shoaib Bashir
    PTI
  2. BCCI to conduct women’s red-ball tournament in Pune from March 28
    PTI
  3. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 2: Australia takes charge in Wellington after Green’s rearguard
    Reuters
  4. Chandu Borde: We never played for money
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket; CAB says it’s probing
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. He’s the new Ravichandran Ashwin: Vaughan on Shoaib Bashir
    PTI
  2. Kipchoge pays tribute to Kiptum ahead of Tokyo Marathon
    AFP
  3. Red Bull Racing head Horner denies misconduct after alleged evidence dump, dismisses ‘anonymous speculation’
    AP
  4. Defending Asian champions Trophy title crucial to becoming the best, says Hardik Singh
    PTI
  5. NBA roundup: Nuggets edges past Heat in Finals rematch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment