WPL 2024: Defending champion MI gets Harmanpreet boost ahead of RCB clash

There will be a lot at stake when the host Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on the defending champion Mumbai Indians in a high-octane clash of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Both teams have had a similar run so far, winning their first two games and losing their third in the absence of marquee players. Mumbai suffered a seven-wicket thrashing from UP Warriorz, while the Royal Challengers lost to Delhi Capitals by 25 runs on Thursday.

Before the Delhi Capitals game, Renuka Thakur, Sophie Devine, and Asha Sobhana were among the four most economical bowlers in the league. While Renuka still tops the list, Asha and Devine have dropped down the pecking order after RCB conceded 194 in its previous match.

Nadine de Klerk replaced the unwell Ellyse Perry in the playing XI and had an impressive debut, contributing to RCB with a breakthrough amidst Delhi Capitals’ strong batting.

Big plus

Smriti Mandhana has made a strong return with runs, currently holding the orange cap. Leading the batting charge, she played a crucial role in instilling faith in the 26,000-strong crowd during a challenging 195-run chase against the Capitals. Smriti dominated the chase early on with her elegant stroke play, clearing the infield to score boundaries at regular intervals. She also scored her maiden WPL fifty in the previous game. Her presence at the top would provide RCB with much-needed stability.

The major worry for the team is Sophie Devine’s (the highest run-scorer for RCB in the WPL 2023) batting form; she has 30 runs in three games. However, her bowling contributions (two wickets at an economy rate of 5.62) remain consistent.

Harmanpreet returns

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will welcome skipper Harmanpreet Kaur back from an injury, but the absence of key pacer Shabnim Ismail, due to a niggle from the Gujarat Giants match, remains a concern.

Opener Hayley Matthews marked her return with a fifty, providing relief with the bat. Nat Sciver-Brunt would be eager to get over the disappointment of two back-to-back runouts.

To compensate for Ismail’s absence, Issy Wong, partnering with Saika Ishaque, seeks to fill the void in the bowling department for Mumbai Indians.

Key matchup

The important individual battle that could influence tomorrow’s game would be Smriti vs. Wong. The Mumbai pacer will look to test Smriti in the PowerPlay by probing wide of off stump.

The Mumbai top order has been carrying the majority of the responsibility, leaving Pooja Vastrakar with little opportunity to demonstrate her batting skills. Meanwhile, if Amelia Kerr, the current Purple Cap holder (seven wickets in three games), maintains her outstanding performance with the ball, Mumbai could gain an advantage over the home team.