AC Milan loans Daniel Maldini to Monza

Maldini has already been on loan at Empoli this term and played as a substitute in the Tuscan club’s 3-0 home defeat to Milan on Sunday.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 18:40 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan’s Daniel Maldini in action.
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan’s Daniel Maldini in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: AC Milan’s Daniel Maldini in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Daniel Maldini, the son of Italian football icon Paolo Maldini, completed on Wednesday a loan move from AC Milan to Monza until the end of the season.

Maldini has already been on loan at Empoli this term and played as a substitute in the Tuscan club’s 3-0 home defeat to Milan on Sunday.

Last season the 22-year-old was on loan at Spezia, where he scored against his parent club in a dramatic 2-1 defeat in November 2022.

His previous - and first - senior career goal came against Spezia for Milan the previous campaign.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

He is yet to score or set up any goals in the handful of appearances he has made so far this season.

Monza has established itself as a solid top-flight club since being promoted in 2022 and sit 11th in Serie A.

Raffaele Palladino’s side face league leaders Inter Milan on Saturday.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Daniel Maldini /

Monza

