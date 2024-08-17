MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-24: AC Milan signs midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco

Fofana has played 21 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals. He was reportedly also a target for West Ham United and Manchester United.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 20:51 IST , GDANSK  - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - France’s Youssouf Fofana speaks during a press conference in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, July 7, 2024. France will play against Spain during their semifinal match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on July 9.
FILE - France’s Youssouf Fofana speaks during a press conference in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, July 7, 2024. France will play against Spain during their semifinal match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on July 9. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - France’s Youssouf Fofana speaks during a press conference in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, July 7, 2024. France will play against Spain during their semifinal match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on July 9. | Photo Credit: AP

AC Milan has signed French midfielder Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco on a four-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, but Italian media said Milan would pay around 25 million euros ($27.57 million), including bonuses, for the 25-year-old.

Fofana has played 21 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals. He was reportedly also a target for West Ham United and Manchester United.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery, out for three months

The acquisition of Fofana likely signals the end of manager Paulo Fonseca’s buying activity in the current transfer window, as he said on Friday that no additional signings were planned.

Milan has already secured the signings of striker Alvaro Morata and defenders Emerson Royal and Strahinja Pavlovic as it prepares to kick off its Serie A campaign at home against Torino later on Saturday.

