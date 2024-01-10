MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19

Beckenbauer, who died on Sunday aged 78, was Germany’s first truly global sports star, leading it to the World Cup title as player and coach in 1974 and 1990, respectively.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 18:34 IST , MUNICH, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern, under the presidency of Beckenbauer, left the ageing Olympic stadium and moved in 2006 to its purpose-built Allianz Arena that can seat 75,000.
Bayern, under the presidency of Beckenbauer, left the ageing Olympic stadium and moved in 2006 to its purpose-built Allianz Arena that can seat 75,000. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern, under the presidency of Beckenbauer, left the ageing Olympic stadium and moved in 2006 to its purpose-built Allianz Arena that can seat 75,000. | Photo Credit: AP

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich will hold a commemoration of Germany great Franz Beckenbauer inside its Allianz Arena on January 19 in order for fans to be able to take part, the club said on Wednesday.

Beckenbauer, who died on Sunday aged 78, was Germany’s first truly global sports star, leading it to the World Cup title as player and coach in 1974 and 1990 respectively and becoming part of the country’s social fabric in a hugely successful 50-year career on and off the pitch.

Beckenbauer, considered one of the best players of all-time, won 103 caps and captained West Germany to World Cup success in 1974, two years after lifting the European title.

He was also part of the mighty Bayern Munich team which won three consecutive European Cups from 1974-76 among other titles, becoming coach and club president and helping establish it as one of the most valuable brands in European football.

“FC Bayern will hold a large memorial service for Franz Beckenbauer at his Allianz Arena on Friday 19 January from 15:00 CET,” the club said in a statement.

“The German record champions invite friends and companions from national and international sport, culture and politics as well as general fans and the entire football family to bid farewell to the unforgettable “Kaiser” in a special, emotional setting.”

RELATED: Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in stadium, says Rummenigge

Bayern, under the presidency of Beckenbauer, left the ageing Olympic stadium and moved in 2006 to its purpose-built Allianz Arena that can seat 75,000.

The stadium has already been illuminated with the words ‘Thank You Franz’ since Tuesday.

“At the centre of the service is the memory of Franz Beckenbauer, who moved and inspired football fans all over the world - far beyond the pitch,” Bayern said.

“The communal ceremony at FC Bayern’s stadium is intended to create an opportunity to honour Franz Beckenbauer in the environment in which he reached people’s hearts in a unique way: on the football pitch.”

Bayern Munich /

Franz Beckenbauer /

Germany

