MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna stars as Odisha FC beats Jamshedpur FC 4-1

Odisha’s experienced frontline clicked cohesively to put four goals past the Jamshedpur defence in the opening 45 minutes to and seal the match, and take its unbeaten streak to 11 games in all competitions.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 21:05 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring a goal.
Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangament
infoIcon

Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangament

Odisha FC pulled off a dominant win over Jamshedpur FC in a high-octane match as the Juggernauts entered the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season break high on confidence.

Odisha’s experienced frontline clicked cohesively to put four goals past the Jamshedpur defence in the opening 45 minutes to and seal the match, and take its unbeaten streak to 11 games in all competitions.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Jamshedpur, upbeat after its 5-0 thrashing of Hyderabad FC, began the game strongly with a Rei Tachikawa stunner from outside of the box in the 23rd minute.

However, the trio of Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio wreaked havoc in the remaining 20-odd minutes, scoring four goals and winning the game for their side.

Krishna, in particular, was the star of the show, playing a part in three of the four goals barring the one that Mauricio converted through a spot-kick. He first set up one for Isak in the 27th minute, which the youngster tapped in for the equaliser. Nine minutes later, the Fijian jumped upon a rebound of a shot by Mauricio to get his team the lead from the right-hand side of the box.

Mauricio got his due in the added time of the first-half, earning a spot-kick due to a foul by TP Rehenesh and hammering it into the net to get Odisha’s third. Krishna round up the goalscoring for the night after he was set up by Isak.

This was Odisha’s seventh win of the season, putting it second in the points table, behind Kerala Blasters.

Scores
Odisha FC 4 (Isak Vanlalruatfela 27’, Roy Krishna 36’ 45+3’, Diego Mauricio 45+2’) – 1 Jamshedpur FC (Rei Tachikawa 23’)

Related Topics

Roy Krishna /

ISL 2023-24 /

Odisha FC /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: UPY 0-0 BB, Pardeep’s Yoddhas takes on Bharat’s Bulls; Manjeet, Krishan, Sachin gives Patna Pirates 46-33 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna stars as Odisha FC beats Jamshedpur FC 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI: India looking to amend errors and bounce back against Australia
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. African Cup of Nations: Senegal includes Boulaye Dia in squad despite injury woes
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 29
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ISL News

  1. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna stars as Odisha FC beats Jamshedpur FC 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters’ Adrian Luna undergoes minor knee surgery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri on Bengaluru FC’s troubles: We are desperately waiting for stability
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC’s misery continues as Chennaiyin wins 2-0
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos helps Blasters bounce back from the brink, hold Chennaiyin 3-3
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: UPY 0-0 BB, Pardeep’s Yoddhas takes on Bharat’s Bulls; Manjeet, Krishan, Sachin gives Patna Pirates 46-33 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna stars as Odisha FC beats Jamshedpur FC 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI: India looking to amend errors and bounce back against Australia
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. African Cup of Nations: Senegal includes Boulaye Dia in squad despite injury woes
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 29
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment