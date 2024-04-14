MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal suffers 2-0 loss to Villa, hands Man City title race boost

Arsenal remains second, two points behind City and level on points with third-placed Liverpool with six games left to play.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 23:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa (C) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on April 14, 2024.
Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa (C) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa (C) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 Arsenal was stunned by two late Aston Villa goals as they lost 2-0 at home on Sunday to hand the initiative in the Premier League title race to defending champions Manchester City.

Villa substitute Leon Bailey tapped home from close range in the 84th minute before Ollie Watkins’ sublime finish three minutes later sent Gunners fans streaming for the exits.

Arsenal’s defeat, its first in 12 league games, sees it remain second, two points behind City and level on points with third-placed Liverpool with six games left to play.

Following Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday, the weekend belonged to City who bolstered their chances of an unprecedented fourth straight league title with a 5-1 demolition of visiting Luton Town on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Bayer Leverkusen wins first-ever Bundesliga title after 5-0 win over Werder Bremen; Wirtz scores hattrick

Villa weathered pressure in the first half, with Kai Havertz shooting straight at goalkeeper Emi Martinez before Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka hit the side-netting as an opening goal for the Gunners’ felt like an imminent inevitability.

But Villa went closest when Watkins’ effort bounced off one post and narrowly wide of the other, while Youri Tielemans’s rasping effort hit the crossbar and then the post and somehow stayed out as the visitors improved considerably after the break.

Bailey gave the visitors the lead when he turned in Lucas Digne’s dangerous cross before Watkins broke Arsenal hearts with a beautiful chip over keeper David Raya to settle the contest.

“It’s massive to come away to Arsenal when they are playing such good football, and to play like that just shows where we are going really, it was a perfect away performance,” Villa’s England striker Watkins told  Sky Sports.

The win boosts fourth-placed Villa’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and moves them three points above Tottenham Hotspur, albeit having played a game more. 

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Aston Villa /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

