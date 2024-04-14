MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen

Keita, who plays for Guinea internationally, has only played five Bundesliga games since joining Bremen last year from Liverpool amid frequent injuries and illness.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 21:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
File photo: Bremen indicated the former Liverpool midfielder would face unspecified consequences for making himself unavailable.
File photo: Bremen indicated the former Liverpool midfielder would face unspecified consequences for making himself unavailable. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Bremen indicated the former Liverpool midfielder would face unspecified consequences for making himself unavailable. | Photo Credit: AP

Werder Bremen said Sunday that midfielder Naby Keita refused to travel with the team to the potential Bundesliga title-clinching game against Bayer Leverkusen because he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

Bremen indicated the former Liverpool midfielder would face unspecified consequences for making himself unavailable.

ALSO READ: Bayer Leverkusen on cusp of winning Bundesliga: Top talking points about Xabi Alonso’s side this season

“After Naby found out yesterday that he wouldn’t play from the start, he decided not to board the bus but to go home instead,” said Clemens Fritz, Bremen’s head of professional soccer, in comments posted on X, formerly Twitter. “We will speak tomorrow with him and his adviser about the consequences and about how to proceed.”

Keita has only played five Bundesliga games since joining Bremen last year from Liverpool amid frequent injuries and illness.

Related Topics

Werder Bremen /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Naby Keita /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scores 20 runs off four balls against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen
    AP
  3. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 206/4 (20); Dube, Ruturaj scores fifties; Dhoni hits 3 sixes in last over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 1-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Boniface scores from spot for Werkself lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Ruturaj, Dube 50s, Dhoni cameo help Chennai post 206/4 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen
    AP
  2. Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 1-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Boniface scores from spot for Werkself lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayer Leverkusen on cusp of winning Bundesliga: Top talking points about Xabi Alonso’s side this season
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of Bundesliga champions: Which teams have won the league title as Bayer Leverkusen eyes maiden crown?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich beats Cologne 2-0 to delay Leverkusen’s title celebrations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scores 20 runs off four balls against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen
    AP
  3. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 206/4 (20); Dube, Ruturaj scores fifties; Dhoni hits 3 sixes in last over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 1-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Boniface scores from spot for Werkself lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Ruturaj, Dube 50s, Dhoni cameo help Chennai post 206/4 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment