Liverpool’s quest for a Premier League title in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season with the team suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday that left it third in the table.
Eberechi Eze scored in the 14th minute to stun the Anfield faithful in the third consecutive disappointing result for Liverpool. Klopp’s men are even on 71 points with second-placed Arsenal, who is playing later on Sunday, and two behind provisional leader Manchester City.
ALSO READ | Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou
Tyrick Mitchell found Eze unmarked in the box after some good passing and Eze slotted home with his first touch to put Palace ahead. Poor finishing by Liverpool, including Curtis Jones’s shot on a breakaway that he fired wide, secured the win for the visitors.
Liverpool was coming off a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of its Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and a costly 2-2 draw with Manchester United in its previous league game on April 7.
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 132/2 (14); Ruturaj scores fifty; Dube on the attack
- Premier League 2023-24: Crystal Palace deals big blow to Liverpool’s title chances with 1-0 victory
- Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters for third time
- Indian sports wrap, April 14: Doubles title for Arjun and Jeevan in Mexico
- MI vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins the toss, opts to bowl first vs Chennai Super Kings; Pathirana returns
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE