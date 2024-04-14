MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Crystal Palace deals big blow to Liverpool’s title chances with 1-0 victory

Liverpool was coming off a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of its Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and a costly 2-2 draw with Manchester United in its previous league game

Published : Apr 14, 2024 20:47 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium.
Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool’s quest for a Premier League title in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season with the team suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday that left it third in the table.

Eberechi Eze scored in the 14th minute to stun the Anfield faithful in the third consecutive disappointing result for Liverpool. Klopp’s men are even on 71 points with second-placed Arsenal, who is playing later on Sunday, and two behind provisional leader Manchester City.

ALSO READ | Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou

Tyrick Mitchell found Eze unmarked in the box after some good passing and Eze slotted home with his first touch to put Palace ahead. Poor finishing by Liverpool, including Curtis Jones’s shot on a breakaway that he fired wide, secured the win for the visitors.

Liverpool was coming off a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of its Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and a costly 2-2 draw with Manchester United in its previous league game on April 7.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

Crystal Palace /

Eberechi Eze

