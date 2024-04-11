MagazineBuy Print

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

It is an absolute must-win match for the Mariners to stay in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the league stages.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 07:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Blues are already out of contention to qualify for the playoffs, after their 2-1 loss to East Bengal FC. 
The Blues are already out of contention to qualify for the playoffs, after their 2-1 loss to East Bengal FC.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

The Blues are already out of contention to qualify for the playoffs, after their 2-1 loss to East Bengal FC.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Bengaluru FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on April 11, Thursday, at 7:30 pm IST.

It is an absolute must-win match for the Mariners to stay in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the league stages. Currently, at 42 points from 20 games, they trail the first-placed Mumbai City FC by five points (47).

The equation for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant is straightforward.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24- Rising temperatures a new challenge for teams, amid heatwave warnings

It needs to win both its remaining games to get to 48 and beat the Islanders to the pole position. Dropping points in this fixture will result in Mumbai City FC being crowned the ISL 2023-24 League Winners. On the other hand, the Mariners can take the battle to the final day of the league with a victory against Bengaluru FC.

The Blues are already out of contention to qualify for the playoffs, after their 2-1 loss to East Bengal FC.

When and where is the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Thursday, April 11 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
How can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

