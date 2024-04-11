Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Bengaluru FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on April 11, Thursday, at 7:30 pm IST.

It is an absolute must-win match for the Mariners to stay in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the league stages. Currently, at 42 points from 20 games, they trail the first-placed Mumbai City FC by five points (47).

The equation for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant is straightforward.

It needs to win both its remaining games to get to 48 and beat the Islanders to the pole position. Dropping points in this fixture will result in Mumbai City FC being crowned the ISL 2023-24 League Winners. On the other hand, the Mariners can take the battle to the final day of the league with a victory against Bengaluru FC.

The Blues are already out of contention to qualify for the playoffs, after their 2-1 loss to East Bengal FC.