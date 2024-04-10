MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine for waving giant flag ridiculing Lazio after derby win

Mancini, who scored the only goal in Roma’s 1-0 win, was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday for waving a flag in Lazio’s blue-and-white colors with a giant rat drawn on it as he celebrated with his teammates after the match.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 17:02 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
Roma’s Gianluca Mancini celebrates with a rat flag at the end of derby vs Lazio.
Roma's Gianluca Mancini celebrates with a rat flag at the end of derby vs Lazio. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Roma’s Gianluca Mancini celebrates with a rat flag at the end of derby vs Lazio. | Photo Credit: AP

Roma fans have set up a crowdfunding account to pay a fine defender Gianluca Mancini received for waving a giant flag that ridiculed city rival Lazio after Saturday’s derby.

Mancini, who scored the only goal in Roma’s 1-0 win, was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday for waving a flag in Lazio’s blue-and-white colors with a giant rat drawn on it as he celebrated with his teammates after the match.

By early Wednesday, the GoFundMe page set up by Roma fan Lorenzo Contucci had raised more than 7,000 euros ($7,600) in less than 14 hours.

Contucci said that if Mancini decides to pay the fine himself, the money raised will be given to charity.

Nigeria, Zambia women win playoffs to take last two Olympic spots

Contucci wrote that Rome derby “is also about ferocious high spirits and vulgar teasing” and that “Roma fans who see themselves in what Mancini did are invited to make a donation to reach the above amount to pay his fine.”

The 27-year-old Mancini had apologized after the match.

“I didn’t want to offend anyone,” Mancini said. “I took the first flag they gave me.”

Related Topics

Roma /

Lazio /

Serie A /

Gianluca Mancini

