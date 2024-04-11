The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Friday, with the seventh round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
INDIAN ROUND 7 SCHEDULE
- Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
- Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
- Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
- Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)
- Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)
COLOURS
While the three Indians in the open category will be with the white pieces, the two Indians in the women’s category will be with black pieces.
ROUND 7 OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Alireza Firouzja - D Gukesh
Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie
Kateryna Lagno - Nurgyul Salimova
Koneru Humpy - Anna Muzychuk
Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina
