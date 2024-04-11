The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Friday, with the seventh round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

INDIAN ROUND 7 SCHEDULE

Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)

Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)

Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

COLOURS

While the three Indians in the open category will be with the white pieces, the two Indians in the women’s category will be with black pieces.

ROUND 7 OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Alireza Firouzja - D Gukesh Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R Women’s Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie Kateryna Lagno - Nurgyul Salimova Koneru Humpy - Anna Muzychuk Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina