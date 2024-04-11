MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Adam Silver: NBA players manipulating wagers face life ban

Toronto Raptors reserve Jontay Porter is accused of exiting two games to ensure that “under” bets on his performance were winners.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 08:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference. | Photo Credit: AP

With the NBA investigating a player for possibly conspiring to affect gambling results regarding in-game performance, league commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday that such actions could result in a lifetime ban.

Toronto Raptors reserve Jontay Porter is accused of exiting two games to ensure that “under” bets on his performance were winners. He hasn’t played since the NBA launched its probe in late March.

“I have enormous range of discipline available to me,” Silver said in New York at a meeting of league owners. “It’s cardinal sin what he’s accused of in the NBA. The ultimate extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That’s the level of authority I have here because there’s nothing more serious. ...

“I mean, this is not new that there’s unsavory behavior, even illegal behavior, around sports betting. I guess my point is that to the extent it’s going to exist, if you have a regulated environment, you’re going to have a better chance of detecting it than you would if all the bets were placed illegally.”

An ESPN report on March 25 indicated that the league was looking into suspicious betting patterns regarding Porter.

READ | NBA roundup: Anthony Edwards leads Wolves over Wizards

The most-bet prop for DraftKings on Jan. 26 was Porter making fewer than 0.5 3-pointers in the Raptors’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter, a little-used sub, played four scoreless minutes before exiting with what was reported as an eye injury.

“Under” bets on Porter were again heavily favored by DraftKings gamblers on March 20, when he played three scoreless minutes against the Sacramento Kings before coming out with what the Raptors said was an illness.

Porter, 24, is averaging 4.4 points through 26 games (five starts) for Toronto this season. He began his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020-21, then didn’t appear in the league the next two seasons.

Related Topics

Adam Silver /

NBA /

Toronto Raptors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg LIVE Updates: MON 0-0 MIA, Lionel Messi starts alongside Luis Suarez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Adam Silver: NBA players manipulating wagers face life ban
    Reuters
  3. Nadal hopes to return from injury for Barcelona Open
    AFP
  4. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: “Want to finish as winners and not participants” says South Zone coach Diana David
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone 154 runs away from title after spinners dominate second day’s play
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Adam Silver: NBA players manipulating wagers face life ban
    Reuters
  2. NBA roundup: Anthony Edwards leads Wolves over Wizards
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Tyrese Maxey scores 52 as 76ers top Spurs in 2OT
    Reuters
  4. National coach Veselin Matic believes youngsters capable of helping India climb up the FIBA rankings
    Stan Rayan
  5. NBA roundup: Nuggets rout Hawks, move atop West; Lakers move to eighth
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg LIVE Updates: MON 0-0 MIA, Lionel Messi starts alongside Luis Suarez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Adam Silver: NBA players manipulating wagers face life ban
    Reuters
  3. Nadal hopes to return from injury for Barcelona Open
    AFP
  4. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: “Want to finish as winners and not participants” says South Zone coach Diana David
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone 154 runs away from title after spinners dominate second day’s play
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment