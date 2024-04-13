Praggnanandhaa vs Alireza Firouzja, LIVE FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in a round eight encounter in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.



Format
Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.
Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.
Time Control
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
