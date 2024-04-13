MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Praggnanandhaa vs Alireza Firouzja, LIVE FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in a round eight encounter in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

Updated : Apr 14, 2024 00:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R Praggnanandhaa takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja.
India’s R Praggnanandhaa takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

India’s R Praggnanandhaa takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in a round eight encounter in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match ↓

Round 8 Pairings
Hikaru Nakamura - Fabiano Caruana
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Nijat Abasov
Praggnanandhaa R - Alireza Firouzja
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Gukesh D
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Nurgyul Salimova - Anna Muzychuk
Tan Zhongyi - Lei Tingjie
Humpy Koneru - Vaishali Rameshbabu

Format

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

Time Control

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

Related Topics

Candidates 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy up against Vaishali; Praggnanandhaa vs Firoujza
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Hetmyer heroics help Rajasthan Royals clinch last-over thriller against Punjab Kings
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Alireza Firouzja, LIVE FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi, LIVE FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs RR: Kohli leads list; Samson moves up to third behind Riyan Parag
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Alireza Firouzja, LIVE FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi, LIVE FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy up against Vaishali; Praggnanandhaa vs Firoujza
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy searching for first win against Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy up against Vaishali; Praggnanandhaa vs Firoujza
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Hetmyer heroics help Rajasthan Royals clinch last-over thriller against Punjab Kings
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Alireza Firouzja, LIVE FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi, LIVE FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs RR: Kohli leads list; Samson moves up to third behind Riyan Parag
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment