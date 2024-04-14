MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh jumps to joint-top in standings after win against Vidit in round 8

FIDE Candidates 2024: Gukesh returned to the top spot after a win against Vidit Gujrathi in round right.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 05:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gukesh in action during the Candidates tournament.
Gukesh in action during the Candidates tournament. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia
infoIcon

Gukesh in action during the Candidates tournament. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia

India’s D Gukesh jumped into joint-lead in the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament men’s category, after he beat compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in a round eight match in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi is alongside Gukesh at 5 points, after conceding a draw against bottom-placed Nijat Abasov.

India’s R Praggnanandhaa is joint-third, alongside USA’s Hikaru Nakamura, with 4.5 points, while Fabiano Caruana is one spot below with 4 points.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT

In the women’s category China’s Tan Zhongyi lost to compatriot Lei Tingjie, while Aleksandra Goryachkina settled for a draw, resulting in all three sharing the top sport at 5 points each.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 8

Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 5.0
2. D Gukesh (IND) - 5.0
3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 4.5
4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.5
5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.0
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.5
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 5.0
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 5.0
3. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 5.0
4. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 4.5
5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 3.5
6. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 3.5
7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 3.0
8. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5

