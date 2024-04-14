Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh jumps to joint-top in standings after win against Vidit in round 8

India’s D Gukesh jumped into joint-lead in the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament men’s category, after he beat compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in a round eight match in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi is alongside Gukesh at 5 points, after conceding a draw against bottom-placed Nijat Abasov.

India’s R Praggnanandhaa is joint-third, alongside USA’s Hikaru Nakamura, with 4.5 points, while Fabiano Caruana is one spot below with 4 points.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT

In the women’s category China’s Tan Zhongyi lost to compatriot Lei Tingjie, while Aleksandra Goryachkina settled for a draw, resulting in all three sharing the top sport at 5 points each.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 8

Open Category 1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 5.0 2. D Gukesh (IND) - 5.0 3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 4.5 4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.5 5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0 6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.0 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.5