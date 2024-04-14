Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh jumps to joint-top in standings after win against Vidit in round 8

India’s D Gukesh jumped into joint-lead in the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament men’s category, after he beat compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in a round eight match in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.
Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi is alongside Gukesh at 5 points, after conceding a draw against bottom-placed Nijat Abasov.
India’s R Praggnanandhaa is joint-third, alongside USA’s Hikaru Nakamura, with 4.5 points, while Fabiano Caruana is one spot below with 4 points.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT
In the women’s category China’s Tan Zhongyi lost to compatriot Lei Tingjie, while Aleksandra Goryachkina settled for a draw, resulting in all three sharing the top sport at 5 points each.
CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 8
Open Category
Women’s Category
