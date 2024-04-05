MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: East Zone crushes North by 135 runs, to meet South in final

Deepti claimed 6/49, while Annapurna Das took 3/21 as North Zone was shot out for a paltry 135 in 48.2 overs while chasing a target of 271.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 21:02 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma took six for 49 for East Zone in the second innings of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy semifinals against North in Pune on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma took six for 49 for East Zone in the second innings of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy semifinals against North in Pune on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma took six for 49 for East Zone in the second innings of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy semifinals against North in Pune on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

East Zone crushed North Zone by a huge margin of 135 runs to set up summit clash against South Zone, who played out a draw against West Zone, in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy here on Friday.

Despite having conceded a slender lead of 12 runs in the first innings, a strong show with the bat in the second essay put East Zone in a dominant position.

It declared its second innings for 282/9 to set North Zone a target of 271 runs.

Deepti claimed 6/49, while Annapurna Das took 3/21 as North Zone was shot out for a paltry 135 in 48.2 overs — its second low score in the game after making 144 in the first essay.

For the East Zone, right-arm fast bowler Titas Sadhu bowled a fine spell of 5-1-19-1 while accounting for opening batter Priya Punia.

BAN-W vs IND-W: Indian women's cricket team to play five-match T20I series in Bangladesh

Shafali Verma missed out on a personal milestone as she fell for 49 (66 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s) whereas India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once again flopped with the bat, falling for a mere five after making 10 in the first innings.

In the other semifinal, South Zone advanced to the final after playing out a draw against the West Zone.

Resuming its second innings at 58 for two after taking a lead of 59 runs in the first innings, South Zone went on to pile up the runs as it was 262 for five with an overall lead of 321 runs when the game was called off.

Opening batter Miriyala Durga scored 81 from 205 balls with 12 fours but Tamanna Nigam, who had made 55 in the first innings, was unfortunate to have missed out on a deserving century, falling for 99 from 200 balls with 16 fours.

Nigam and Durga were involved in a 132-run stand for the third wicket.

