BAN-W vs IND-W: Indian women’s cricket team to play five-match T20I series in Bangladesh

The first match of the series will be a day-night affair and will be played on April 28, followed by games on April 30 (D/N), May 2, May 6 and May 9 (D/N).

Published : Apr 03, 2024 15:35 IST , Chattogram - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23 and leave the country on May 10. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: India will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23 and leave the country on May 10. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian women’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a five-match T20 International series against the host scheduled from April 28 till May 9.

According to the itinerary shared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, India will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23 and leave the country on May 10.

The first match of the series will be a day-night affair and will be played on April 28, followed by games on April 30 (D/N), May 2, May 6 and May 9 (D/N).

All the matches are scheduled to be held in Sylhet.

SERIES SCHEDULE
28 April: First T20I (D/N), SICS
30 April: Second T20I (D/N), SICS
2 May: Third T20I, SICS Outer
6 May: Fourth T20I, SICS Outer
9 May: Fifth T20I (D/N), SICS

