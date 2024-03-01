MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy preview: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off

Madhya Pradesh sealed a spot in the semifinals after a narrow win against Andhra while Vidarbha surprised Karnataka to earn its spot in the final four of Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 21:02 IST , Nagpur

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey have set the tone at the top for Madhya Pradesh, notching up 500 runs each this season, and will be two of the players to watch out for in the battle for the final.
Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey have set the tone at the top for Madhya Pradesh, notching up 500 runs each this season, and will be two of the players to watch out for in the battle for the final.
infoIcon

Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey have set the tone at the top for Madhya Pradesh, notching up 500 runs each this season, and will be two of the players to watch out for in the battle for the final.

Riding on the high of taking down heavyweight Karnataka in the quarterfinals, Vidarbha will look to deny Madhya Pradesh (MP) its second final in three years when the two teams face off in the first Ranji Trophy semifinal at the VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) here from Saturday.

Aditya Sarwate and Harsh Dubey triggered a Karnataka batting meltdown on the final day, leading Vidarbha into the final four after five years. MP, meanwhile, scraped to a narrow four-run victory against Andhra to continue its bid for a second title under gaffer Chandrakant Pandit.

The colossal First-Class coach, Pandit, pitted against his former side Vidarbha, which he led to back-to-back titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19, serves an enticing sub-plot to the contest.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy semifinal: Shreyas Iyer in focus as Mumbai looks to derail Sai Kishore’s Tamil Nadu

Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey have set the tone at the top for MP. The duo has notched up 500 runs each this season and contributed three hundred-plus opening-wicket partnerships.

But MP’s collapse from 123 for no loss to 159 for seven in the first innings against Andhra in the quarterfinal was symptomatic of its middle-order frailties, which have been masked by all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

The colossal First-Class coach, Pandit (who is with Madhya Pradesh now), pitted against his former side Vidarbha, which he led to back-to-back titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19, serves an enticing sub-plot to the contest.
The colossal First-Class coach, Pandit (who is with Madhya Pradesh now), pitted against his former side Vidarbha, which he led to back-to-back titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19, serves an enticing sub-plot to the contest.
lightbox-info

The colossal First-Class coach, Pandit (who is with Madhya Pradesh now), pitted against his former side Vidarbha, which he led to back-to-back titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19, serves an enticing sub-plot to the contest.

Venkatesh has managed to salvage his side from precarious situations with aplomb, scoring 528 runs at a strike rate of 82.28.

The southpaw will have a favourable match-up against the left-arm off-spin of Sarwate, Vidarbha’s leading wicket-taker this season with 37 scalps, and will again be tasked with holding things together for MP.

For Vidarbha, Atharva Taide’s coming-of-age century against Karnataka in the last-eight round assured that the 23-year-old can fill in the big shoes of Faiz Fazal. But its imports, Dhruv Shorey and Karun Nair will shoulder the major share of the side’s batting hopes.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer doesn’t need encouragement to perform, says Mumbai captain Rahane

Vidarbha could have benefitted from Jitesh Sharma’s firepower in the lower-middle order, but the wicketkeeper-batter has featured just once in eight games so far. In his stead, captain Akshay Wadkar’s six half-centuries have been valuable.

Kumar Kartikeya’s 32 wickets proved crucial when MP clinched the crown in 2022. The left-arm off-spinner has managed 38 this season, the most for his side. With help from pacers Avesh Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya, MP can pose a threat to the home team’s batting.

