Kumble hails Ashwin as one of India’s greatest match-winners during felicitation ceremony organised by TNCA

Veteran Indian spinner Anil Kumble hailed Ravichandran Ashwin as one of India’s biggest match-winners in Test cricket during an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to felicitate the off-spinner’s milestone achievements of 100 Tests and 500 Test wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

“In my book, he’s one of the best to represent the country in Test cricket. Even though Ashwin will not enjoy using stats as the preliminary yardstick, cricket is a numbers game and his numbers are outstanding compared to the best in the sport,” Kumble said.

“Through experience, I can say, there is no fun stacking up the wickets if it doesn’t help the team win. On that count, Ashwin has had an overwhelming correlation between his and the team’s successes,” the leg-spinner added.

ALSO READ | Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’

“There are so many common threads that unite us. We both loved putting pressure on the batters, the close-in fielders, the standing umpires, and in Ashwin’s case even the non-strikers,” Kumble said jokingly. “On one occasion, I remember, in a TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) match, he even reviewed a DRS review. That’s Ashwin for you,” he remarked.

Kumble reserved special praise for Ashwin’s consistency and complete dedication to the cause. “One of the things that constantly fascinates me is his clear unwillingness to settle. He is seldom satisfied with being very good or excellent. Each day he wants to be better than the previous one. That’s the sign of a great learner,” he added.

“It is a very emotional meeting for me. En payyan (He’s my boy),” said N. Srinivasan, former President of the ICC, BCCI and TNCA, pointing at Ashwin.

“I wanted to talk about many things but in the presence of Ashwin, I cannot,” a visibly emotional Srinivasan added. “I am not able to see the next Tamil player who will get 500 wickets. This is something beyond imagination.”

India head coach Rahul Dravid also lauded the 37-year-old for his monumental achievement in the Test arena.

ALSO READ | Mumbai cricket team to receive additional Rs 5 crore as MCA doubles prize money for winning Ranji Trophy title

“In this journey that he’s had, he’s moved the craft of spin bowling forward through his hard work, practice and innovation,” Dravid said in a video message.

“I think that’s a great legacy to have. There is no doubt in my mind that he’ll leave the sport in a better place than when he started,” he added.

The former captain also had words of appreciation for Ashwin’s work and involvement in making the team better.

“500 wickets and 100 Test matches is a huge achievement. But I think the foundation of that achievement comes from an absolute desire to contribute to the team’s success.”

“I’m truly humbled and grateful. I don’t generally search for words, but this is one such occasion where I’m truly humbled,” Ashwin said. “This place where I’m getting felicitated today is a very special place. This place has given me so much, I’ll always keep coming back to TNCA,” he added.

The all-rounder was felicitated with a sceptre, a commemorative stamp, a memento made of 500 gold coins and a cheque of Rs. 1 crore by the TNCA.