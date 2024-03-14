Mumbai cricket team to receive additional Rs 5 crore as MCA doubles prize money for winning Ranji Trophy title

The Mumbai cricket team is set to receive an additional sum of Rs. 5 crore after beating Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final on Thursday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced.

“MCA president Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided to double the Ranji Trophy prize money. The MCA will pay additional sum of five crore of rupees to the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. It has been a great year for the MCA as the association has won 7 titles and we have made it knock out stage in all age groups in BCCI tournaments,” a statement from MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik read.

Mumbai clinched a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title on Thursday after beating Vidarbha by 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.