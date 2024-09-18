MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Inter’s Inzaghi downplays ‘rematch’ with Man City

The Serie A winner was beaten 1-0 by Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2023 final, but Inzaghi is adamant that the fact there is much less riding on the result make it very different to its previous encounter.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 10:21 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s manager Simone Inzaghi speaks to the media ahead of the Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter Milan.
Inter Milan’s manager Simone Inzaghi speaks to the media ahead of the Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s manager Simone Inzaghi speaks to the media ahead of the Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is not treating its Champions League game at Manchester City on Wednesday as a rematch of last year’s final.

The Serie A winner was beaten 1-0 by Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2023 final, but Inzaghi is adamant that changes to the Champions League format and the fact that there is much less riding on the result make it very different to its previous encounter.

“Tomorrow starts a new Champions League, that will be very different,” the Inter boss told a press conference on Tuesday.

“I re-watched (the final) a month ago when we were in training camp. I don’t think it’s a rematch because it’s not a final, it’s a group game in the new Champions League format.”

Inzaghi was enthusiastic about the changes to the format, with clubs playing eight matches in a 36-team league phase instead of the previous group stage.

But he said he was also aware of the burden on players from the amount of games they will now play after City midfielder Rodri said players were on the verge of going on strike.

ALSO READ | Girona co-owner Claure buys 10% stake in MLS side New York City FC

“We know that you play a lot and we coaches are aware of that. I can say that preparing these games for a coach is beautiful and exciting.

“I know there are problems, but we are counting on getting through. I will have to alternate as many players as possible, today we are without (Federico) Dimarco and (Marko) Arnautovic, but we have been used to having a sometimes limited rotation for two years now.”

The manager added that he was pushing his team to be aggressive and determined with City having not lost at home in the competition since 2018.

“We will need a lot of components to make a great match,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Inter Milan /

Manchester City /

Simone Inzaghi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Inter’s Inzaghi downplays ‘rematch’ with Man City
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Unusual’ nine-goal Bayern haul just a good start, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  4. IND vs BAN: What is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s record vs spin in Tests?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Girona co-owner Claure buys 10% stake in MLS side New York City FC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Inter’s Inzaghi downplays ‘rematch’ with Man City
    Reuters
  2. ‘Unusual’ nine-goal Bayern haul just a good start, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Who is the referee for Manchester City vs Inter UCL clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v INT; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa wins on its return to Europe’s top tier after 41 years despite Watkins’ injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Inter’s Inzaghi downplays ‘rematch’ with Man City
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Unusual’ nine-goal Bayern haul just a good start, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  4. IND vs BAN: What is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s record vs spin in Tests?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Girona co-owner Claure buys 10% stake in MLS side New York City FC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment