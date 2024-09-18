MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa wins on its return to Europe's top tier after 41 years despite Watkins' injury

Shaw was only 21 and a rising star of English football when he won the European Cup but his career never recovered from a serious knee injury a year later. He died Monday at the age of 63.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 08:10 IST , BERN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Aston Villa's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans (C)in action against Young Boys.
Aston Villa’s Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans (C)in action against Young Boys. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aston Villa’s Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans (C)in action against Young Boys. | Photo Credit: AFP

Aston Villa did it for Gary Shaw, and in some style.

Prince William was among the Villa fans following the club’s return to top-tier European competition after 41 years away with a 3-0 win over Swiss club Young Boys on Tuesday. It was a day after the death of club great Shaw, a forward who won the 1982 European Cup with Villa.

“The last time @AVFCOfficial won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born. Let’s hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!” William posted on X shortly before kickoff. “My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw’s friends and family following his passing yesterday.”

Villa’s players wore black armbands to remember Shaw and coach Unai Emery dedicated the win to Shaw.

“Of course we want to dedicate this victory to Gary Shaw, his family and all of the Aston Villa family,” Emery said, adding that Villa wants to emulate Shaw and his teammates from 1982 “and follow what that team achieved.”

Shaw was only 21 and a rising star of English football when he won the European Cup but his career never recovered from a serious knee injury a year later. He died Monday at the age of 63.

The Birmingham club had not played in Europe’s premier competition since the 1982-83 season, when it lost in the quarterfinals to Juventus in March 1983 while trying to defend the trophy it won the season before.

ALSO READ | 19-year-old Yildiz breaks Del Piero’s record with first goal for Juventus

Emery was coaching a team in the Champions League for the first time since Villarreal’s semifinal loss to Liverpool in May 2022. Since arriving at Villa, Emery has transformed a team that finished 14th in the Premier League before his arrival into one capable of keeping up with England’s best.

Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey scored for Villa in the first half. Amadou Onana scored from a long-range shot in the 86th.

Watkins injury

Striker Ollie Watkins was substituted off in the 60th minute with what seemed to be an ankle injury.

The England international was shown on the bench soon after with ice strapped to the back of his right ankle.

Coach Unai Emery indicated the issue was not serious.

“He’s working well, he played well and I decided to change him like another player. He’s OK,” Emery said.

Watkins earlier set up Jacob Ramsey’s goal to give Villa a 2-0 lead against its Swiss opponent. He briefly thought he’d scored a third goal before a video review detected a handball. Villa eventually won the game 3-0.

