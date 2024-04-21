MagazineBuy Print

Rajasthan Royals felicitates Indian Men’s Physical Disability Cricket Team

The team members and support staff were provided with mementoes and a cash reward of 11 lakh rupees and have also been invited to attend the match against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 21:36 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Members of the Indian Men’s Physical Disability Cricket Team after being felicitated by Rajasthan Royals and DCCI.
Members of the Indian Men’s Physical Disability Cricket Team after being felicitated by Rajasthan Royals and DCCI. | Photo Credit: Rajasthan Royals
Members of the Indian Men’s Physical Disability Cricket Team after being felicitated by Rajasthan Royals and DCCI. | Photo Credit: Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) on Sunday, felicitated members of the Indian Men’s Physical Disability Cricket Team at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium for their series win against England earlier in the year.

RR has been extending support to the DCCI over the last three years, conducting a National Wheelchair tournament and a National Physical Disability tournament. The Physical disability team was invited to a camp at the Royals’ High-Performance Center in Nagpur under the mentorship of Romi Bhinder, Head of High-Performance Operations, ahead of the victorious series win.

ALSO READ: IPL 24 - Impact Player rule has been interesting, puts bigger value on skilful bowlers, feels Buttler

Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary of DCCI, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Rajasthan Royals for the support it provided to the team. “The experience that our boys received through that camp is all thanks to the effort of Rajasthan Royals,” he said.

“There is no bigger form of cricket than players with one hand managing to hit big sixes. The gesture by the team to provide this support shows their dedication to creating equal opportunities for persons with disabilities,” he added.

Chauhan also announced that the next step in the ladder will be to create a national league, similar to the IPL model, to incorporate more teams and more players.

DCCI Secretary Ravi Chauhan (L) and Ranjit Barthakur (Center)
DCCI Secretary Ravi Chauhan (L) and Ranjit Barthakur (Center) | Photo Credit: Rajasthan Royals
DCCI Secretary Ravi Chauhan (L) and Ranjit Barthakur (Center) | Photo Credit: Rajasthan Royals

“It is a privilege for us to be working with the DCCI to make an impact in the lives of these talented players,” said Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson of the Rajasthan Royals. “We hope this is just the start and the entire world takes note of them,” he added.

Similar comments were echoed by Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of the franchise. McCrum explained that many members of the support staff shared their feelings of inspiration and commitment after encountering the team at the training facility.

The team members and support staff were provided with mementoes and a cash reward of 11 lakh rupees and have also been invited to attend the match against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Royals /

IPL 2024

