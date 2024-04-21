IPL 2024: Impact Player rule has been interesting, puts bigger value on skilful bowlers, feels Buttler

Rajasthan Royals’ opening batter Jos Buttler reckoned that the definition of success for a bowler must be recalibrated amidst the tumbling batting records in the current edition of the IPL.

Speaking to the media ahead of the encounter against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday, Buttler said, “Sometimes, it is about managing the expectation of what is successful. If the run rate of the game is 13, then a bowler going at nine is an excellent performance.”

“It’s been interesting, the Impact Player rule and the lengthening of batting lineups. Things go in cycles, so there will be something different that bowling teams can come up with,” he said. “I think it puts even bigger value on the skilful bowlers, the guys who are game-changers with the ball,” the Englishman added.

ALSO READ IPL 2024- Karn’s big-hitting goes in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders beats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a single run

Buttler and his team will be up against Jasprit Bumrah, who has been exceptional for Mumbai Indians this season, leading the IPL 2024 wicket-taking charts with 13 scalps.

The rest of the bowlers, however, have struggled in parts and batter Tilak Varma said the only thing missing was the right execution of the strategies.

“The bowlers are doing their best in the training sessions with Lasith Malinga to execute the yorkers and slower bouncers. Every bowler has their plans and skills. They should remain calm under pressure and back themselves to bowl the best ball. I feel backing a bowler in executing his clear plans is important,” he said.

Buttler, who has been recovering from a knee problem, was wearing a strapping during the press conference. When questioned about his fitness, he said, “I’m good. Thanks,” with a wide smile.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 - I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma

The English batter also played down concerns about fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form.

“For us to be in the position that we are at the table with Yash probably not having as big an impact as he would have liked is an incredibly exciting place to be as a team.

“One of the best players in the side hasn’t hit top gear yet. You can’t keep players like that out of the game for too long. He’s too good, and hopefully, the two of us can bat together for some time and make some really good partnerships,” he added.